Zardari: Return of the IEA emboldened TTP
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister says that the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has emboldened the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been implicated in numerous attacks in the neighboring country in the past year.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Zardari discussed what he termed was the lack of progress on Afghanistan and India.
Zardari said: “What do you expect? We should bring change in 16 months? That did not happen in 70 years.”
Responding to the increase in terror attacks in Pakistan, Zardari said that it was clear that the return of the IEA had emboldened the TTP. “If Afghan Taliban (IEA) blame Pakistan, that would first hurt its own people and then Pakistan,” he said.
On the issue of international recognition of the IEA government, Zardari said that Kabul had to address the reservations of the international community before any such move would take place.
He also said Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan has been quite clear, adding “we have maintained robust practical engagement with the Afghan interim government working on areas such as security, border control, and markets, commerce, health, education, transit trade, and … bilateral cooperation.”
Zardari said Pakistan continues to work to promote “peace, security, and stability” for Afghanistan.
Pakistan’s Jamaat-e-Islami chief calls on IEA to reopen girls’ schools and universities
Sirajul Haq, Chief of Pakistan’s Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) says the daughters of some ministers of the Islamic Emirate are studying in foreign universities and getting an education while the doors of education are closed to the girls of the public.
Speaking in an interview with Mashaal Radio, Sirajul Haq called on the IEA officials to reopen the doors of schools and universities to Afghan girls.
He said that his advice to the Islamic Emirate is to provide education conditions for girls in schools and universities based on Islamic principles.
However, the acting government has not yet commented on the remarks of the Pakistani scholar, but noted that work is underway to reopen girls’ schools and universities.
Experts meanwhile have said that continuing to close schools and universities to girls increases the distance between the government and the people.
Earlier, officials said that there are differences of opinion regarding the reopening of schools and universities to girls, and it will take time to resolve these differences.
New substation inaugurated in Balkh province
Chief Executive Officer of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Hanif Hamza inaugurated the new Chamtal substation worth $800,000 in Balkh province this week.
The substation is expected to provide electricity to 5,000 families in total. Of these families, 1,200 are already being supplied with power and the remainder will be connected to the supply point in the near future.
Speaking at the inauguration event, Mawlawi Abdul Rahman Rahmani, commercial head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing better electricity services to the people and added that this substation is just one example of many efforts being made by Breshna Sherkat to improve the network.
Balkh governor Alhaj Mullah Muhammad Yusuf Wafa meanwhile expressed gratitude to Breshna Sherkat for constructing the Chamtal substation. He said that this substation will have a significant impact on providing regular and reliable electricity access.
Iranian diplomat says US ‘perpetuating’ instability in Afghanistan
A senior Iranian diplomat has accused the United States of deliberately perpetuating instability in Afghanistan with the aim of creating crises for neighboring countries.
In an interview with Iran’s state news agency IRNA on Wednesday, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative for Afghanistan, said the United States has been sponsoring “terrorist” groups in Afghanistan after it withdrew all its forces from the Central Asian country in 2021.
The United States is also taking steps to isolate Afghanistan from the global community by imposing sanctions on a number of Taliban officials and freezing the nation’s assets, Kazemi Qomi added.
The Iranian official highlighted that the United States does not want stability in Afghanistan, as it fears the potential for other countries to fill the void it left once the Central Asian country attains stability.
