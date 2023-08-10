Zardari: Return of the IEA emboldened TTP

(Last Updated On: August 10, 2023)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister says that the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has emboldened the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been implicated in numerous attacks in the neighboring country in the past year.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday Zardari discussed what he termed was the lack of progress on Afghanistan and India.

Zardari said: “What do you expect? We should bring change in 16 months? That did not happen in 70 years.”

Responding to the increase in terror attacks in Pakistan, Zardari said that it was clear that the return of the IEA had emboldened the TTP. “If Afghan Taliban (IEA) blame Pakistan, that would first hurt its own people and then Pakistan,” he said.

On the issue of international recognition of the IEA government, Zardari said that Kabul had to address the reservations of the international community before any such move would take place.

He also said Pakistan’s approach to Afghanistan has been quite clear, adding “we have maintained robust practical engagement with the Afghan interim government working on areas such as security, border control, and markets, commerce, health, education, transit trade, and … bilateral cooperation.”

Zardari said Pakistan continues to work to promote “peace, security, and stability” for Afghanistan.