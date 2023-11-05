Iran’s foreign minister meets with Mullah Baradar in Tehran

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2023)

An IEA delegation arrived in Tehran on Saturday for talks on expanding economic relations between Kabul and Tehran.

The meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was held at the foreign ministry compound in the capital Tehran.

According to Iranian media reports, a meeting of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Economic and Trade Commission was also held in Tehran.

The formation of a joint working team in the fields of trade, transit, transportation, customs and environment is among the topics discussed in this meeting.

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate that visited Iran on Saturday has started talks with the aim of expanding business relations with Iran.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) says that Iran is currently Afghanistan’s largest trading partner in the region, and expanding trade relations with this country will benefit both countries.

Economic experts also say that there is a lot of potential in expanding business cooperation between Kabul and Tehran and both countries should take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen.

Currently, the trade between Afghanistan and Iran is close to $3 billion a year, and the Islamic Emirate says it is trying to increase this to $10 billion.

The expansion of trade, transit, transportation, infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity and the development of economic cooperation are among the main issues being discussed by this delegation with Iranian authorities.