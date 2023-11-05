IEA’s Chief Justice calls on international court to take urgent action over Israel’s ‘crimes’

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2023)

Chief Justice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Abdul Hakim Haqqani, on Sunday called on the International Criminal Court to take urgent and serious action over “crimes” committed by Israel in Gaza.

In a statement issued by the Supreme Court, Haqqani said that thousands of Palestinian women, children and adults have been killed while hospitals, mosques and houses have been destroyed in Israeli attacks.

He also said that Israel, against international laws, has cut off all basic food, water, medicine, electricity and other necessities of life from the residents of Gaza.

He said that Israel’s actions are brutal and violate human rights.

Haqqani also called on Islamic countries to help the oppressed Palestinians and not remain indifferent to the “great divine test.”