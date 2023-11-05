Latest News
IEA’s Chief Justice calls on international court to take urgent action over Israel’s ‘crimes’
Chief Justice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Abdul Hakim Haqqani, on Sunday called on the International Criminal Court to take urgent and serious action over “crimes” committed by Israel in Gaza.
In a statement issued by the Supreme Court, Haqqani said that thousands of Palestinian women, children and adults have been killed while hospitals, mosques and houses have been destroyed in Israeli attacks.
He also said that Israel, against international laws, has cut off all basic food, water, medicine, electricity and other necessities of life from the residents of Gaza.
He said that Israel’s actions are brutal and violate human rights.
Haqqani also called on Islamic countries to help the oppressed Palestinians and not remain indifferent to the “great divine test.”
Several Pakistani policemen dismissed for sympathizing with Afghan refugees
A number of Pakistani policemen have been dismissed following the posting of a video on social media, which went viral, where they could be seen expressing sympathy with Afghan refugees facing deportation from Pakistan, local media reported on Sunday.
This development was confirmed by Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who said the officials involved in making the TikTok video had been suspended. These officials were first suspended and then dismissed, while they will face further action, Bugti confirmed, Samaa TV channel reported.
In the said video, one of the officials could be seen criticising the government for deporting the allegedly illegal Afghan refugees, and requested his fellow security officials not to treat the Afghans inappropriately.
He goes on to say that after the video, even if he was suspended he wouldn’t mind, and would move to Afghanistan for work where he would be treated with respect. He also mentioned how the properties of all the Afghans being forced to leave Pakistan had been occupied and their houses razed.
In another video, uploaded to his TikTok account, which has over 50,000 followers, the officer, Kansi, said after being dismissed that he was not worried at all as he had sacrificed his duty for the Afghans.
“I’m from the family of Aimal Kansi. I have no tension about losing my job,” he ends the clip laughing.
About 150,000 Afghan immigrants return home in last few days: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says since the start of the forced deportation of Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, about 150,000 migrants have returned home.
Mujahid said that the IEA is prepared to deal with the problems of returnees and that their issues are now being addressed on a daily basis.
He added that the provision of services for immigrants at the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings is progressing smoothly, but asked all charitable organizations to cooperate with the IEA in reaching the immigrants.
The head of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad has meanwhile criticized the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for the delay in registering thousands of Afghan refugees in Peshawar, Pakistan.
“Regrettably, the center’s [UNHCR] day-to-day operations have been fraught with difficulties, leaving approximately 8,000 Afghan refugees eagerly awaiting their issues to be addressed,” the embassy said.
“During the visit, it was observed that the primary cause of delays stemmed from lack of engagement from UNHCR, with only 4-5 staff members actively working, despite an extension of working days from 3 to 5 days a week. The center is only able to register 10-15 families daily,” the embassy added.
Uzbekistan’s president calls for stability in Afghanistan
The heads of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) gathered this weekend in Astana, Kazakhstan, for talks on issues affecting the region, including Afghanistan.
Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev singled out the situation in Afghanistan and said a stable Afghanistan was a prerequisite for regional stability.
The need for a specific mechanism to tackle Afghanistan’s social challenges was raised, with a promise that Tashkent would continue its support for the Afghan people.
The OTS is made up of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, with Hungary and Turkmenistan observer states. The organization aims to bolster cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations in areas including politics, economy, culture, and education.
