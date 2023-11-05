China’s envoy discusses deportation of Afghan refugees with Muttaqi
The ambassador of China, Zhao Xing, called on the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday and discussed a number of issues including Islamabad’s move to expel undocumented Afghan migrants.
During the meeting, talks were held on enhancing bilateral diplomatic relations, recent regional developments and other issues pertaining to bilateral security and economic domains.
Muttaqi said at the meeting recent discussions with Chinese officials have had positive outcomes and the scope of IEA-China cooperation is broadening.
Calling relations of the two countries positive, Zhao illustrated China’s interest in further strengthening diplomatic relations.
Talks also focused on forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. Muttaqi highlighted measures taken by the IEA to reintegrate returnees in the country, as well as problems arising from forced deportations at the beginning of winter, usurping their assets along with several other related issues.
Showing readiness to look into providing assistance, Zhao expressed hope that the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan will be able to resolve this issue in a cordial manner.
Afghanistan’s opium cultivation drops by 95% this year: UNODC
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Sunday that opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has plunged by an estimated 95 percent following a drug ban imposed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in April last year.
According to a statement issued by UNODC, this sharp decline in the opiate economy in Afghanistan is expected to have “far-reaching consequences”. The agency highlighted the urgent need for enhanced assistance for rural communities, accompanied by alternative development support to build an opium free future for the people.
UNODC said opium cultivation fell across all parts of the country, from 233,000 hectares to just 10,800 hectares in 2023.
The decrease has led to a corresponding 95 percent drop in the supply of opium, from 6,200 tons in 2022 to just 333 tons in 2023.
The sharp reduction has had immediate humanitarian consequences for many vulnerable rural communities who relied on income from cultivating opium.
Farmers’ income from selling the 2023 opium harvest to traders fell by more than 92 percent from an estimated
$1,360 million for the 2022 harvest to $110 million in 2023.
“This presents a real opportunity to build towards long-term results against the illicit opium market and the damage it causes both locally and globally,” said Ghada Waly, Executive
Director of UNODC.
“At the same time, there are important consequences and risks that need to be addressed for an outcome that is ultimately positive and sustainable, especially for the people of Afghanistan.
“Today, Afghanistan’s people need urgent humanitarian assistance to meet their most immediate needs, to absorb the shock of lost income and to save lives,” Waly added.
“And over the coming months, Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods, to provide Afghan farmers with opportunities away from opium,” she said.
The strong contraction of the opium economy in 2023, is expected to affect Afghanistan’s economy on a larger scale.
Many farmers turned to cultivating wheat instead, with an overall increase of 160,000 hectares in cereal across a number of provinces.
While wheat cultivation may alleviate food insecurity to some extent, the crop generates much less income than opium, and farmers across four provinces, Farah, Kandahar, Nangarhar and Helmand, lost around $1 billion in potential income in 2023 by switching to wheat, UNODC said.
The agency stated that beyond Afghanistan, less heroin may lead to reduced trafficking and use – or it could spur the emergence of harmful alternatives, such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
Trafficking in other drugs, namely methamphetamine, has surged in the region, UNODC stated.
World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq takes a dig at Australia
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took a dig at Australia ahead of their World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In a post on Instagram, Naveen said it will be interesting to see Australia play Afghanistan after their refusal to play a bilateral ODI series earlier this year.
That three-match series had been scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates but Australia refused to play Afghanistan in protest over the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women and girls.
Naveen said this week on Instagram: “Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points.”
Afghanistan and Australia will face each other in Mumbai in what has now become a huge game in terms of qualification for the semi-finals.
Hamas leader Haniyeh met Iran’s Khamenei in Iran, Hamas official says
The leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a visit to Tehran in recent days, a Hamas official said on Saturday in remarks broadcast by al-Mayadeen television.
Osama Hamdan, a senior official in the Iran-backed Hamas, gave no further details about the visit to Tehran, speaking in Beirut. Haniyeh has resided between Qatar and Turkey since 2019, Reuters reported.
