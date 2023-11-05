Latest News
Afghanistan’s opium cultivation drops by 95% this year: UNODC
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Sunday that opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has plunged by an estimated 95 percent following a drug ban imposed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in April last year.
According to a statement issued by UNODC, this sharp decline in the opiate economy in Afghanistan is expected to have “far-reaching consequences”. The agency highlighted the urgent need for enhanced assistance for rural communities, accompanied by alternative development support to build an opium free future for the people.
UNODC said opium cultivation fell across all parts of the country, from 233,000 hectares to just 10,800 hectares in 2023.
The decrease has led to a corresponding 95 percent drop in the supply of opium, from 6,200 tons in 2022 to just 333 tons in 2023.
The sharp reduction has had immediate humanitarian consequences for many vulnerable rural communities who relied on income from cultivating opium.
Farmers’ income from selling the 2023 opium harvest to traders fell by more than 92 percent from an estimated
$1,360 million for the 2022 harvest to $110 million in 2023.
“This presents a real opportunity to build towards long-term results against the illicit opium market and the damage it causes both locally and globally,” said Ghada Waly, Executive
Director of UNODC.
“At the same time, there are important consequences and risks that need to be addressed for an outcome that is ultimately positive and sustainable, especially for the people of Afghanistan.
“Today, Afghanistan’s people need urgent humanitarian assistance to meet their most immediate needs, to absorb the shock of lost income and to save lives,” Waly added.
“And over the coming months, Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods, to provide Afghan farmers with opportunities away from opium,” she said.
The strong contraction of the opium economy in 2023, is expected to affect Afghanistan’s economy on a larger scale.
Many farmers turned to cultivating wheat instead, with an overall increase of 160,000 hectares in cereal across a number of provinces.
While wheat cultivation may alleviate food insecurity to some extent, the crop generates much less income than opium, and farmers across four provinces, Farah, Kandahar, Nangarhar and Helmand, lost around $1 billion in potential income in 2023 by switching to wheat, UNODC said.
The agency stated that beyond Afghanistan, less heroin may lead to reduced trafficking and use – or it could spur the emergence of harmful alternatives, such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
Trafficking in other drugs, namely methamphetamine, has surged in the region, UNODC stated.
Latest News
Acting energy minister meets Turkish foundation officials
Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor on Saturday met with officials from Turkey’s IDDEF Charity Foundation to discuss potential joint cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.
The energy minister has welcomed the Turkish officials and commended them on their enthusiasm for collaboration in various fields, especially in the area of strengthening religious programs, read the statement.
The visiting officials also assured Mansoor of their commitment to supporting the enhancement of religious schools, orphanages, mosques, and other public benefit programs, the statement added.
This foundation previously played a vital role in implementing the mosque reconstruction project and in the establishment of the Khatam al-Anbiya orphanage in the Zurmat district of Paktia province, the statement read.
Latest News
Over 68,000 Afghan refugees return from Pakistan in less than two days: officials
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Saturday that more than 68,000 people have returned to the country from Pakistan in less than two days.
According to the ministry, over 56,000 people returned to the country through Torkham crossing and 12,000 returned through Spin Boldak.
Pakistan’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave was on Thursday.
According to Pakistani authorities, there are some 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants in the country.
There are widespread fears that the influx of Afghans from Pakistan will dramatically worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
“Well, we — we’ll let Pakistan speak to their — to their policies with respect to refugees and asylum seekers. Obviously, we want to see all nations do what they can to help refugees and asylum seekers. And that certainly includes our — our Pakistani friends with respect to Afghans who are — are trying to flee,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.
Latest News
Mullah Baradar leaves for Iran
A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, departed for Iran on Saturday.
Baradar’s office said in a statement Baradar and his delegation will meet with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral relations, trade, transit, transportation, infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity, and ways to increase trade through Chabahar Port.
They will also discuss the increased involvement of Afghanistan in the port, and the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.
In addition, Baradar will invite the Iranian government and private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s agriculture, mining, transportation, and industry sectors, according to the statement.
China’s envoy discusses deportation of Afghan refugees with Muttaqi
Afghanistan’s opium cultivation drops by 95% this year: UNODC
World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq takes a dig at Australia
Hamas leader Haniyeh met Iran’s Khamenei in Iran, Hamas official says
Tahawol: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan continues
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Indian rescuers struggle to reach flood-hit areas where over 100 are missing
Tahawol: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan continues
Saar: Pakistan speeding up eviction of Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Ongoing eviction of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Saar: 2nd day of Afghan refugees expulsion from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s deadline for Afghan refugees ends
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Shared mechanism needed to transfer Afghans’ investments from Pakistan amid deportation: Traders
-
International Sports5 days ago
Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or for best player in the world
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 8,000 Afghan refugees return through Spin Boldak in last two days
-
Sport4 days ago
Pakistan down Bangladesh to stay alive at World Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Amnesty again urges Pakistan to reverse decision on deporting Afghan refugees
-
Health5 days ago
Doctors successfully perform hip-joint replacement surgery at Kabul hospital
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNDP appeals for $25 million to support earthquake recovery in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s move to expel Afghan refugees may trigger ‘humanitarian crisis’, warns rights group