Afghanistan’s opium cultivation drops by 95% this year: UNODC

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2023)

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said Sunday that opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan has plunged by an estimated 95 percent following a drug ban imposed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in April last year.

According to a statement issued by UNODC, this sharp decline in the opiate economy in Afghanistan is expected to have “far-reaching consequences”. The agency highlighted the urgent need for enhanced assistance for rural communities, accompanied by alternative development support to build an opium free future for the people.

UNODC said opium cultivation fell across all parts of the country, from 233,000 hectares to just 10,800 hectares in 2023.

The decrease has led to a corresponding 95 percent drop in the supply of opium, from 6,200 tons in 2022 to just 333 tons in 2023.

The sharp reduction has had immediate humanitarian consequences for many vulnerable rural communities who relied on income from cultivating opium.

Farmers’ income from selling the 2023 opium harvest to traders fell by more than 92 percent from an estimated
$1,360 million for the 2022 harvest to $110 million in 2023.

“This presents a real opportunity to build towards long-term results against the illicit opium market and the damage it causes both locally and globally,” said Ghada Waly, Executive
Director of UNODC.

“At the same time, there are important consequences and risks that need to be addressed for an outcome that is ultimately positive and sustainable, especially for the people of Afghanistan.

“Today, Afghanistan’s people need urgent humanitarian assistance to meet their most immediate needs, to absorb the shock of lost income and to save lives,” Waly added.

“And over the coming months, Afghanistan is in dire need of strong investment in sustainable livelihoods, to provide Afghan farmers with opportunities away from opium,” she said.

The strong contraction of the opium economy in 2023, is expected to affect Afghanistan’s economy on a larger scale.

Many farmers turned to cultivating wheat instead, with an overall increase of 160,000 hectares in cereal across a number of provinces.

While wheat cultivation may alleviate food insecurity to some extent, the crop generates much less income than opium, and farmers across four provinces, Farah, Kandahar, Nangarhar and Helmand, lost around $1 billion in potential income in 2023 by switching to wheat, UNODC said.

The agency stated that beyond Afghanistan, less heroin may lead to reduced trafficking and use – or it could spur the emergence of harmful alternatives, such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Trafficking in other drugs, namely methamphetamine, has surged in the region, UNODC stated.

Acting energy minister meets Turkish foundation officials

Published

22 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

Acting Minister of Energy and Water Abdul Latif Mansoor on Saturday met with officials from Turkey’s IDDEF Charity Foundation to discuss potential joint cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

The energy minister has welcomed the Turkish officials and commended them on their enthusiasm for collaboration in various fields, especially in the area of strengthening religious programs, read the statement.

The visiting officials also assured Mansoor of their commitment to supporting the enhancement of religious schools, orphanages, mosques, and other public benefit programs, the statement added.

This foundation previously played a vital role in implementing the mosque reconstruction project and in the establishment of the Khatam al-Anbiya orphanage in the Zurmat district of Paktia province, the statement read.

Over 68,000 Afghan refugees return from Pakistan in less than two days: officials

Published

23 hours ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said on Saturday that more than 68,000 people have returned to the country from Pakistan in less than two days.

According to the ministry, over 56,000 people returned to the country through Torkham crossing and 12,000 returned through Spin Boldak.

Pakistan’s deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave was on Thursday.

According to Pakistani authorities, there are some 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees and migrants in the country.

There are widespread fears that the influx of Afghans from Pakistan will dramatically worsen the devastating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“Well, we — we’ll let Pakistan speak to their — to their policies with respect to refugees and asylum seekers. Obviously, we want to see all nations do what they can to help refugees and asylum seekers. And that certainly includes our — our Pakistani friends with respect to Afghans who are — are trying to flee,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Mullah Baradar leaves for Iran

Published

1 day ago

on

November 4, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: November 4, 2023)

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, departed for Iran on Saturday.

Baradar’s office said in a statement Baradar and his delegation will meet with Iranian officials to discuss bilateral relations, trade, transit, transportation, infrastructure, railways, regional connectivity, and ways to increase trade through Chabahar Port.

They will also discuss the increased involvement of Afghanistan in the port, and the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, Baradar will invite the Iranian government and private sector to invest in Afghanistan’s agriculture, mining, transportation, and industry sectors, according to the statement.

