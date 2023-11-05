Over 200 Afghan journalists in Pakistan threatened with deportation: RSF

(Last Updated On: November 5, 2023)

More than 200 Afghan journalists are being threatened with deportation by the Pakistani authorities after Islamabad’s November 1 deadline to leave voluntarily expired, a statement issued by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.

Last month, the Pakistani government ordered more than 1.7 million undocumented Afghan refugees, including journalists, to leave the country by November 1.

RSF said sending the journalists back to Afghanistan would put their lives in danger. The organization called on Pakistan to allow them to stay and to guarantee their safety.

RSF said it has interviewed several of these journalists who have reported an increase in violence against them since the Pakistani government issued its expulsion threat.

They have been subjected to harassment and extortion by Pakistani police officers, arbitrary arrest, pressure on landlords to expel Afghan tenants, and never-ending visa application procedures, the statement read.