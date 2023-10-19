Iran’s Interior Minister says illegal Afghan immigrants must leave Iran

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2023)

Ahmad Vahid, the Minister of Interior of Iran, said on Wednesday that illegal Afghan immigrants should leave Iran.

“We organize those who are legal and have visas,” Ahmad Vahidi added.

He also said that creating differences between Iranians and Afghan immigrants is the work of hypocrites.

“Iran helped these people and gave them facilities so that their students could go to schools. But some people are trying to turn the good relations between the people of the two countries into a challenge, and this is definitely the design of the enemies of the two countries,” he said, but did not actually name any country.

However, Iran’s interior minister admitted that some Iranian people have concerns about the situation of the immigrants, that this concern is acceptable and that the immigrants will be organized.

Vahidi previously blamed the “enemy’s intelligence services” for the conflict between Iranians and Afghan immigrants following the increase in harassment of the immigrants in Iran.

“Enemy’s spying apparatuses are working on this after being frustrated in creating a disturbance,” he said.

Iranian authorities have always blamed the intelligence services of other countries for all the anomalies and protests in Iran.