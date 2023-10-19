Connect with us

Herat rattled by 4.1 quake

Published

2 hours ago

on

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2023)

Herat residents started their day Thursday with yet another earthquake, this time a 4.1 magnitude tremor, which unsettled already terrified residents.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated the epicenter was in Qarah Bagh at a depth of only 10km.

Parts of Iran and Turkmenistan also felt the quake that happened at 7:19am.

Herat province has been hit by a string of earthquakes in under two weeks, including three 6.3 magnitude quakes and multiple tremors measuring upwards of 4.0 and 5.0 magnitude.

The first of the tremors occurred on Saturday October 11 and at 6.3 magnitude, devastated at least 20 villages, left thousands of people homeless and killed as many as 2,000 people.

Emergency assistance is still being rolled out to the victims, via numerous aid agencies.

Iran’s Interior Minister says illegal Afghan immigrants must leave Iran

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2023)

Ahmad Vahid, the Minister of Interior of Iran, said on Wednesday that illegal Afghan immigrants should leave Iran.

“We organize those who are legal and have visas,” Ahmad Vahidi added.

He also said that creating differences between Iranians and Afghan immigrants is the work of hypocrites.

“Iran helped these people and gave them facilities so that their students could go to schools. But some people are trying to turn the good relations between the people of the two countries into a challenge, and this is definitely the design of the enemies of the two countries,” he said, but did not actually name any country.

However, Iran’s interior minister admitted that some Iranian people have concerns about the situation of the immigrants, that this concern is acceptable and that the immigrants will be organized.

Vahidi previously blamed the “enemy’s intelligence services” for the conflict between Iranians and Afghan immigrants following the increase in harassment of the immigrants in Iran.

“Enemy’s spying apparatuses are working on this after being frustrated in creating a disturbance,” he said.

Iranian authorities have always blamed the intelligence services of other countries for all the anomalies and protests in Iran.

Japan pledges continued cooperation in education sector

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2023)

Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha met with former Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Odaka and his delegation this week where they discussed issues around the education sector in the country.

Odaka said that Japan supports the plans and programs of the ministry of education and said Tokyo was prepared to build more schools in the future in coordination with the ministry.

Japan has in the past built 165 schools at a cost of $25 million in Afghanistan.

Agha meanwhile thanked the Japanese envoy for Tokyo’s assistance in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and in their assistance in the education arena.

He also said the ministry is ready to provide the necessary support to Japan in their endeavors to implement projects in the country.

Transport ministry reports solid returns in last solar year

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 19, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2023)

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation says that in the 1401 solar year it generated 7.6 billion Afghanis in revenue, which shows a 22% increase against the year 1400.

Officials from the ministry said on Wednesday at a ceremony marking National Day of Transport and Civil Aviation that the Islamic Emirate has paid special attention to economic growth, especially in the transport and transit sector, and they hope to turn Afghanistan into a key hub in the region.

They also said they want to provide facilities and ease the process for investors in the country by regulating transport and transit systems, and connecting Central Asia with South Asia through Afghanistan.

“The Ministry of Transport and Aviation is trying to turn the country into a regional hub in the shortest possible time and play an important role in the economic growth of the country as an important element of the government,” said the acting minister Hamidullah Akhundzada.

Officials also said they have registered more than 900 transport companies in the past year and signed memorandums of understanding with several private companies and neighboring countries – an example of which is land transport agreements between Afghanistan and Iran.

Officials from Afghanistan Railway Authority (ARA) meanwhile said they have signed memorandums of understanding with Uzbekistan and are working on having a direct route for goods to and from China.

