Herat rattled by 4.1 quake

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2023)

Herat residents started their day Thursday with yet another earthquake, this time a 4.1 magnitude tremor, which unsettled already terrified residents.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated the epicenter was in Qarah Bagh at a depth of only 10km.

Parts of Iran and Turkmenistan also felt the quake that happened at 7:19am.

Herat province has been hit by a string of earthquakes in under two weeks, including three 6.3 magnitude quakes and multiple tremors measuring upwards of 4.0 and 5.0 magnitude.

The first of the tremors occurred on Saturday October 11 and at 6.3 magnitude, devastated at least 20 villages, left thousands of people homeless and killed as many as 2,000 people.

Emergency assistance is still being rolled out to the victims, via numerous aid agencies.