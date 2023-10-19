Latest News
Japan pledges continued cooperation in education sector
Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha met with former Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takashi Odaka and his delegation this week where they discussed issues around the education sector in the country.
Odaka said that Japan supports the plans and programs of the ministry of education and said Tokyo was prepared to build more schools in the future in coordination with the ministry.
Japan has in the past built 165 schools at a cost of $25 million in Afghanistan.
Agha meanwhile thanked the Japanese envoy for Tokyo’s assistance in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and in their assistance in the education arena.
He also said the ministry is ready to provide the necessary support to Japan in their endeavors to implement projects in the country.
Latest News
UN: Herat earthquake victims need protection
The United Nations describes the situation in Herat as dire after the earthquakes of the last two weeks and says that the affected people need protection.
The United Nations wrote on its website on Tuesday that the recent earthquakes have directly affected 66,000 people in six districts of Herat.
The news also states that satellite images taken from the earthquake affected areas show that 289 villages have been destroyed in this province.
Meanwhile, Daniel Anders, the Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Afghanistan, says that the number of victims is increasing.
“We have approximately 66,000 victims, according to our assessments, this number is increasing, but we continue to help,” Anders said in his statement published on the United Nations website on Wednesday.
Anders also emphasized the need for tents, water and medical aid to the earthquake victims.
The Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in Afghanistan, said on Tuesday that meeting the needs of the Herat earthquake victims is not a matter of a month and may take a year.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced the death toll of the earthquake in Herat at 1,480 and the number of injured at 1,950.
The United Nations also says that people in Herat living in tents need permanent shelter.
The construction of houses and settlements for the victims of the Herat earthquake started on Tuesday in Sia Ab village of Zindajan district in Herat province.
The project was launched in the presence of a number of senior IEA officials including the head of information and culture, the mayor of Injil district, officials from urban planning and Herat municipality.
Maolavi Ahmadullah Muttaqi, head of information and culture in Herat, says that 2,146 houses will be built across 20 villages that were completely destroyed in the recent earthquakes.
Thousands of people have been affected by the deadly earthquakes and are living in tents. However, time is critical for these people as winter is fast approaching. Winters in the province are very cold, snowy, and windy.
Latest News
Iran’s Interior Minister says illegal Afghan immigrants must leave Iran
Ahmad Vahid, the Minister of Interior of Iran, said on Wednesday that illegal Afghan immigrants should leave Iran.
“We organize those who are legal and have visas,” Ahmad Vahidi added.
He also said that creating differences between Iranians and Afghan immigrants is the work of hypocrites.
“Iran helped these people and gave them facilities so that their students could go to schools. But some people are trying to turn the good relations between the people of the two countries into a challenge, and this is definitely the design of the enemies of the two countries,” he said, but did not actually name any country.
However, Iran’s interior minister admitted that some Iranian people have concerns about the situation of the immigrants, that this concern is acceptable and that the immigrants will be organized.
Vahidi previously blamed the “enemy’s intelligence services” for the conflict between Iranians and Afghan immigrants following the increase in harassment of the immigrants in Iran.
“Enemy’s spying apparatuses are working on this after being frustrated in creating a disturbance,” he said.
Iranian authorities have always blamed the intelligence services of other countries for all the anomalies and protests in Iran.
Latest News
Herat rattled by 4.1 quake
Herat residents started their day Thursday with yet another earthquake, this time a 4.1 magnitude tremor, which unsettled already terrified residents.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) stated the epicenter was in Qarah Bagh at a depth of only 10km.
Parts of Iran and Turkmenistan also felt the quake that happened at 7:19am.
Herat province has been hit by a string of earthquakes in under two weeks, including three 6.3 magnitude quakes and multiple tremors measuring upwards of 4.0 and 5.0 magnitude.
The first of the tremors occurred on Saturday October 11 and at 6.3 magnitude, devastated at least 20 villages, left thousands of people homeless and killed as many as 2,000 people.
Emergency assistance is still being rolled out to the victims, via numerous aid agencies.
