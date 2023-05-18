Iran’s president warns Afghanistan’s rulers about water rights

(Last Updated On: May 18, 2023)

Iran’s Tasnim news agency has published a video in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during his visit to Sistan and Baluchistan that the rulers of Afghanistan should give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the water they are entitled to.

Raisi says: “I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the right to water. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing to say, and if not, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated.”

He goes on to say: “Take my words seriously so you don’t complain later.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and discussed the expansion of cooperation in many sectors, mainly trade, electricity, railway, common border, water and release of Afghan prisoners in Iran.

Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with the recent visit of the Afghanistan trade delegation headed by the country’s minister of commerce and industry to Iran and said that the railway departments of the two countries are working closely together to implement the Khaf-Herat railway project.

Meanwhile, Muttaqi stressed that a drop in rainfall in the western parts of the country was impacting the amount of water in the Helmand River.