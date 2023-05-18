Latest News
UK slashes aid to Afghanistan by more than half: watchdog
The British government has been accused of turning its back on the people of Afghanistan after an official watchdog said UK aid to the nation has more than halved, itv reported.
The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) said the UK is expected to provide £100 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in 2023-24, compared with £246 million in the previous year.
The watchdog’s latest review said the sharp fall followed successive cuts to Britain’s aid budget and the use of a substantial amount of it on housing refugees in the UK.
Stephanie Draper, chief executive at Bond, the UK network for NGOs, said: “The UK is turning its back on the people of Afghanistan, who are facing a worsening humanitarian crisis.
“Cuts to programmes in the country mean the Government has abandoned women and girls at a time when their rights are deteriorating.”
Iran’s president warns Afghanistan’s rulers about water rights
Iran’s Tasnim news agency has published a video in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during his visit to Sistan and Baluchistan that the rulers of Afghanistan should give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the water they are entitled to.
Raisi says: “I warn the rulers of Afghanistan to give the people of Sistan and Baluchistan the right to water. If our experts confirm the lack of water, we have nothing to say, and if not, we will not allow the rights of our people to be violated.”
He goes on to say: “Take my words seriously so you don’t complain later.”
Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and discussed the expansion of cooperation in many sectors, mainly trade, electricity, railway, common border, water and release of Afghan prisoners in Iran.
Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with the recent visit of the Afghanistan trade delegation headed by the country’s minister of commerce and industry to Iran and said that the railway departments of the two countries are working closely together to implement the Khaf-Herat railway project.
Meanwhile, Muttaqi stressed that a drop in rainfall in the western parts of the country was impacting the amount of water in the Helmand River.
US State Dept to allow two House members to view classified Afghanistan document
The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said two top members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee can view a redacted version of a classified cable about the chaotic August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan sought by the committee’s Republican chairperson, Reuters reported.
The chairperson, Representative Michael McCaul, scheduled a committee meeting next week to consider a contempt of Congress charge against Secretary of State Antony Blinken over his refusal to release the cable, sent by U.S. diplomats via the department’s “dissent channel”. The channel allows State Department officials to air concerns to supervisors.
The State Department will let McCaul and the committee’s ranking Democrat, Gregory Meeks, view a redacted version to protect the identity of those using the dissent channel, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.
In an interview on CNN, McCaul said the State Department’s offer to make the cables available was “a really significant step forward”. He said if the department agreed to allow the entire committee to see the cables “then I think we’ve resolved a litigation fight in the courts”.
In a letter to McCaul, the department said it would make the material available as soon as possible, read the report.
“The Department has engaged extensively with the Committee to respond to your requests. We have provided numerous briefings, thousands of pages of documents, and public testimony from the Department’s senior leaders,” the letter said, adding that it was important to protect the dissent channel.
“The accommodations that the Department has provided to date are extraordinary and, as stated in our prior correspondence, already create a serious risk of chilling both future use of, and future candor in, Dissent Channel cables,” the letter said.
McCaul has launched an investigation into the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Republicans – and some Democrats – say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul’s airport, Reuters reported.
McCaul has for months been seeking a “dissent channel” cable sent in July 2021 that a Wall Street Journal article in August 2021 said warned top officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.
Efforts ongoing for Afghans to run aviation services: officials
The Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday that efforts are ongoing for Afghans to manage airport services around the country.
The ministry’s spokesman said that work on the purchase and installation of standard machines in the country’s airports is ongoing, and with the installation of the machines, services will be provided by Afghans themselves in a few months.
“In a few months, Afghan aviation services will be provided by the Afghans themselves. Previously, services were provided by Americans. We needed equipment. According to the contract, the equipment will be brought in and installed. The problems in this sector will be solved and it is expected that more foreign airlines will carry out flights to Afghanistan,” Imamuddin Ahmadi said.
According to Ahmadi, with the establishment of the first air cargo company in the country, they want domestic products to be transferred to global markets by domestic airlines.
“From now on, our fresh and dried fruit will reach countries on time,” Ahmadi said.
Some investors also said that more efforts should be made in the development of air freight because the fresh fruit of Afghanistan must be transferred to the global markets on time in order to prevent it from being perished.
“Since fuel materials are decreasing day by day and prices are increasing, my suggestion to the Islamic Emirate is that we should build infrastructure right now. Let’s build our agricultural products processing hubs in all airports. Let’s build cold storages and prepare the logistics system,” Sherbaz Kaminzada, the head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said.
