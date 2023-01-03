Regional
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Logar provincial officials say they have discovered an archeological site near the city of Pul Alam, the provincial capital.
Rafiullah Samim, the head of information and culture department of Logar, told the media on Monday night that the site is located in the Spiz area of the city of Pul Alam.
According to him, the archeological site is believed to date back to the Islamic period (622 AD – 1258). He said archeologists from the ministry of information and culture identified the period after local residents, who discovered the site, informed the ministry of its existence.
Samim also pointed out that the necessary measures to maintain the archeological site have been taken by the ministry.
Logar province has many historical and archeological sites which date back hundreds of years, including the Mes Aynak region which has a large number of historical and ancient monuments from the pre-Islamic era, known as the Buddhist period.
Kandahar
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada held a consultative meeting with the heads, assistants and administrative officials of the Council of Ulemas of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nimroz, Farah, Paktika and Paktia provinces.
The deputy minister of hajj, deputy head of the supreme court and a number of members of the Religious Publications Supervision and Inspection Agency were also present at the meeting.
According to a statement released by the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, during the meeting, the supreme leader gave necessary recommendations to the scholars and said: “You know better that Shura has an important place in Islam, the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace. Peace Be Upon Him used to consult with the Companions, and by consulting, the unity and consensus among Muslims is strengthened.”
He added: “Whoever consults, their mistakes will be less, and also the mistakes of the congregation will be less.”
According to the statement the Supreme Leader also praised the Council and Scholars.
“Many of the people’s problems have been solved by the councilors, and they should continue to pay attention to the solution of the people’s problems and pay more attention to their responsibilities in this regard; because the scholars are the group whose responsibility does not end until the Day of Judgment.”
The Supreme Leader also asked the Ulema and scholars to pay more attention to their responsibilities and fulfill their duties.
“Today, with the help of Allah Almighty, an Islamic system is ruling, if the scholars do not fulfill their responsibility properly; their burden of responsibility before Allah will be very heavy; Because the ground has been prepared for the calling of religion and the practice of knowledge and there is no obstacle before it,” he told the participants.
According to IEA’s spokesman, scholars were also consulted on the work of the Ulama councils and other issues and their suggestions were heard.
“Scholars have also provided important advice on establishing lasting relations between the Islamic Emirate and the people, solving people’s problems, bringing reforms in provincial institutions and further development,” Mujahid said in the statement.
Regional
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Badakhshan Police Chief Mawlavi Abdulhaq Abu Omar was killed on Monday, in an explosion targeting his vehicle outside his office in north-eastern region of Afghanistan.
“Mawlawi Abdulhaq Abu Omar, and two of his guards were killed killed in an explosion near the provincial police command headquarters in the city of Faizabad on Monday morning,” Ministry of Interior confirmed.
According to the ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor, two others were also wounded in the explosion.
“Four suspects have been arrested in connection,” Takor said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Regional
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
A meeting has been held in Takhar province between local media and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities in the hope of resolving problems journalists have in the province.
According to journalists, media organizations in Takhar are dealing with severe financial problems as well as a general lack of access to information.
A number of journalists and media workers in the province have cited economic problems, lack of support from institutions that support journalists and media, and lack of access to information as the main problems they are dealing with.
In line with this, they have appealed to the local officials and to organizations supporting journalists to resolve the problems.
“We request the United Nations and aid organizations pay serious attention to the issue of information and provide financial support to journalists,” said Sayed Yaseen Dehzad, head of the Council of Journalists in the northeast of the country. A number of female journalists, however, also called for restrictions on them to be lifted so they can return to work.
“Our request is that we want to play a role again in Afghanistan,” said Taman, a female journalist.
Meanwhile, a number of organizations that support the media say that there should be no restrictions on women journalists.
“During the republic regime, more than 35 percent of media workers in Takhar were women, but this is not the case now,” said Sami Khawari, a representative of the journalists’ protection committee for the province.
However, the Directorate of Information and Culture of Takhar has said that until the policy framework for the media has been finalized in Kabul, they are unable to resolve the problems.
“There is still no procedure for women working in the media in this province,” said Ainuddin Motmaen, head of Takhar’s information and culture.
According to the officials, out of 23 media outlets that were operating in the province before the collapse of the former government, only eleven of them are still active.
