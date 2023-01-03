IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2023)

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada held a consultative meeting with the heads, assistants and administrative officials of the Council of Ulemas of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nimroz, Farah, Paktika and Paktia provinces.

The deputy minister of hajj, deputy head of the supreme court and a number of members of the Religious Publications Supervision and Inspection Agency were also present at the meeting.

According to a statement released by the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, during the meeting, the supreme leader gave necessary recommendations to the scholars and said: “You know better that Shura has an important place in Islam, the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace. Peace Be Upon Him used to consult with the Companions, and by consulting, the unity and consensus among Muslims is strengthened.”

He added: “Whoever consults, their mistakes will be less, and also the mistakes of the congregation will be less.”

According to the statement the Supreme Leader also praised the Council and Scholars.

“Many of the people’s problems have been solved by the councilors, and they should continue to pay attention to the solution of the people’s problems and pay more attention to their responsibilities in this regard; because the scholars are the group whose responsibility does not end until the Day of Judgment.”

The Supreme Leader also asked the Ulema and scholars to pay more attention to their responsibilities and fulfill their duties.

“Today, with the help of Allah Almighty, an Islamic system is ruling, if the scholars do not fulfill their responsibility properly; their burden of responsibility before Allah will be very heavy; Because the ground has been prepared for the calling of religion and the practice of knowledge and there is no obstacle before it,” he told the participants.

According to IEA’s spokesman, scholars were also consulted on the work of the Ulama councils and other issues and their suggestions were heard.

“Scholars have also provided important advice on establishing lasting relations between the Islamic Emirate and the people, solving people’s problems, bringing reforms in provincial institutions and further development,” Mujahid said in the statement.