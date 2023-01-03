Kandahar
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada held a consultative meeting with the heads, assistants and administrative officials of the Council of Ulemas of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Nimroz, Farah, Paktika and Paktia provinces.
The deputy minister of hajj, deputy head of the supreme court and a number of members of the Religious Publications Supervision and Inspection Agency were also present at the meeting.
According to a statement released by the IEA’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, during the meeting, the supreme leader gave necessary recommendations to the scholars and said: “You know better that Shura has an important place in Islam, the Messenger of Allah, may Allah bless him and grant him peace. Peace Be Upon Him used to consult with the Companions, and by consulting, the unity and consensus among Muslims is strengthened.”
He added: “Whoever consults, their mistakes will be less, and also the mistakes of the congregation will be less.”
According to the statement the Supreme Leader also praised the Council and Scholars.
“Many of the people’s problems have been solved by the councilors, and they should continue to pay attention to the solution of the people’s problems and pay more attention to their responsibilities in this regard; because the scholars are the group whose responsibility does not end until the Day of Judgment.”
The Supreme Leader also asked the Ulema and scholars to pay more attention to their responsibilities and fulfill their duties.
“Today, with the help of Allah Almighty, an Islamic system is ruling, if the scholars do not fulfill their responsibility properly; their burden of responsibility before Allah will be very heavy; Because the ground has been prepared for the calling of religion and the practice of knowledge and there is no obstacle before it,” he told the participants.
According to IEA’s spokesman, scholars were also consulted on the work of the Ulama councils and other issues and their suggestions were heard.
“Scholars have also provided important advice on establishing lasting relations between the Islamic Emirate and the people, solving people’s problems, bringing reforms in provincial institutions and further development,” Mujahid said in the statement.
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Pakistani forces opened fire at an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) check post in Kandahar province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, local officials said.
Officials said that there had been a short clash between IEA forces and Pakistani forces in Spinboldak district of Kandahar.
Officials said Pakistani forces opened fire on the IEA at a check post for no reason.
IEA forces responded by firing back on Thursday morning.
According to officials, no damage nor casualties were reported.
Pakistani forces also fired off two mortars from across the Durand Line, officials said.
Officials said that due to the shelling, Chaman-Spin Boldak was closed for the movement of travellers for the moment.
However, Haji Zaid, the spokesman for the provincial governor’s office, confirmed the incident but said that at the moment the situation is under controll and the crossing has been reopened for the public.
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Local authorities of Kandahar say that a father slaughtered his three sons in Karizak village of Dand district of Kandahar province, and then hid them in grave.
Haji Zaid, provincial governor spokesman, said that the bodies were discovered today (Tuesday) from a graveyard.
The boys were age 12, 14 and 17 years old, Zaid said.
According to the governor spokesman, the person suffered from mental problem, adding that the culprit confessed to committing the crime.
Villagers said that the three boys disappeared from their house on Saturday and their bodies were discovered today from a graveyard.
Mass grave found in Kandahar; UN calls for investigation
Kandahar officials have reported the discovery of a mass grave in the province’s Spin Boldak district.
Noor Ahmed Saeed, the head of information and culture, told the Voice of America (VOA) on Monday that the mass grave was found three days ago.
Saeed said the bodies of 12 people were found in the grave.
“The bodies of 12 people were found in the villages of Boldak district. Nine years ago, these dead people were taken from their homes and shops by late General Abdul Raziq. They were taken away and then killed without trial,” Saeed told VOA.
However, claims that the deceased were killed by Razaq have not been independently confirmed, nor have family members of Razaq who live outside of Afghanistan confirmed this claim.
Razaq was killed on October 18, 2018, in an attack in Kandahar province.
The United Nations has called for an investigation into the claims. Patricia Gossman, Asia Special Deputy of the Human Rights Watch Commission, wrote on her Twitter page the grave should be secured and investigated by forensic experts.
“Discovery of grave sites makes it all the more urgent that authorities prevent acts of revenge. As UN HRC discusses ways to support accountability in Afghanistan, vital that all alleged crimes be investigated as part of process that leads to justice, according to int’l standards,” Gossman tweeted.
The special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Department for Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, also asked the authorities not to touch the remains of the dead in order for forensic tests to be done, VOA reported.
