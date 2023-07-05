Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2023)

Local officials in Kandahar province said on Wednesday that the export of grapes from the province has started, with up to 400 tons currently being exported to Pakistan a day.

Officials said the grapes are being transported overland in refrigerated trucks, through Spin Boldak. However, traders have asked for more facilities at the customs point in order to prevent the grapes from spoiling.

Local farmers have meanwhile said the grapes are of a high quality.

“We are trying hard to export grapes. First we cut with a saw, then we cut with scissors, then we move the grapes in a net and load it into the containers and turn on the cooler to cool the grapes and prevent them from spoiling,” said Qadratullah, a grape farmer in Kandahar.

According to the local officials, about 20 refrigerated trucks are loaded with grapes every day and drive through to Pakistan.

A number of traders in Kandahar say that trucks loaded with grapes are inspected, which is contrary to an agreement, and the inspection process is time-consuming and can spoil the grapes, so they want facilities to be provided at Spin Boldak Customs to prevent this.

On the other hand, officials in the Fresh Fruit Export Commission say that the problem in Spin Boldak is not big and they are trying to solve it.

According to statistics, 250,000 tons of fresh fruits were exported from Kandahar last year.

Officials say that this year, due to the increase in fruit yields, the amount of exports will also increase.