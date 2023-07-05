Business
Afghanistan returns low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran
Afghanistan National Standards Authority (ANSA) of the Islamic Emirate says that for the first time it has sent back low-grade hydraulic fuel to Iran.
ANSA officials said they have taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality fuel and called on traders to make sure they don’t violate standards by importing low-grade products.
This week, four tankers carrying hydraulic fuel were turned back to Iran.
The IEA authority continues to monitor the contents of fuel tankers entering the country and if found to be below standard, the tankers are immediately returned.
Kandahar grapes being exported to Pakistan daily
Local officials in Kandahar province said on Wednesday that the export of grapes from the province has started, with up to 400 tons currently being exported to Pakistan a day.
Officials said the grapes are being transported overland in refrigerated trucks, through Spin Boldak. However, traders have asked for more facilities at the customs point in order to prevent the grapes from spoiling.
Local farmers have meanwhile said the grapes are of a high quality.
“We are trying hard to export grapes. First we cut with a saw, then we cut with scissors, then we move the grapes in a net and load it into the containers and turn on the cooler to cool the grapes and prevent them from spoiling,” said Qadratullah, a grape farmer in Kandahar.
According to the local officials, about 20 refrigerated trucks are loaded with grapes every day and drive through to Pakistan.
A number of traders in Kandahar say that trucks loaded with grapes are inspected, which is contrary to an agreement, and the inspection process is time-consuming and can spoil the grapes, so they want facilities to be provided at Spin Boldak Customs to prevent this.
On the other hand, officials in the Fresh Fruit Export Commission say that the problem in Spin Boldak is not big and they are trying to solve it.
According to statistics, 250,000 tons of fresh fruits were exported from Kandahar last year.
Officials say that this year, due to the increase in fruit yields, the amount of exports will also increase.
Azizi: Afghanistan needs ‘industrial revolution’ to be self-sufficient
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s acting minister of commerce and industry, Nooruddin Azizi, says that Afghanistan will not achieve self-sufficiency until an “industrial revolution” occurs in the country.
Speaking on Tuesday, Azizi said at the opening ceremony of a new iron smelting factory in Kabul that the Ministry of Industry and Trade is focusing more on strengthening domestic industries in order to lead the country towards economic self-sufficiency.
This factory was built at a cost of $10 million and 700 jobs have been created.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to supporting the economic strongholds and domestic production of the country, and be sure that we are committed to the development of our production,” said Azizi.
He added that the Islamic Emirate focuses more on domestic industries and provides serious support to investors inside the country.
“I will say clearly that we are committed to providing all-round support to the private sector and we will expand this process,” Azizi added.
Officials from the Ministry of Economy also said the country is moving towards positive economic developments and that the Ministry supports private sector investments.
“We consider the private sector as a strong partner in the country’s economy and we are ready to increase the role of the private sector in the self-sufficiency of the country’s economy,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy economy minister.
At the same time, the Chamber of Industries and Mines also says that when domestic products and artisans are supported, investment in the country will increase.
“The country’s domestic production has been supported by the Islamic Emirate, but if the support is extended, the private sector will invest more in the country’s production [facilities],” said Sakhi Ahmad Paiman, Deputy Head of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
“The government, the nation, and the private sector should use domestic products, and the private sector should also produce high quality [goods] in order to solve the existing problems,” said Khan Jan Alkozi, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
There are currently about 40 factories operating in the iron smelting sector in the country.
Almost 1 million square meters of Afghan carpets exported in past year
The carpet manufacturers’ union says the carpet weaving industry has been doing well and in the past year almost one million square meters of carpets has been exported.
Union officials said they expect business to increase in the coming year.
The carpet industry is one of the oldest industries in Afghanistan, and is the financial backbone of thousands of families around the country.
“This number is more than in 1401 (solar year) and will increase because the statistics show us the same, and if I put it in percentage terms, we can export up to 15 percent,” said Mohammad Reza Heydari, the head of the Carpet Manufacturers Union.
Some carpet sellers want the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to market Afghan carpets both inside and outside the country.
“We want the Islamic Emirate to provide better conditions for export. Currently, our exports are low,” said Abdul Wali Sakhizada, a carpet seller.
“We represent Afghanistan and show Afghan products to the world because they are excellent in terms of quality and condition,” said Azizullah, another carpet seller.
At the same time, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that they have many plans to support carpet production and some of these plans have been implemented.
“Our exports have been very good, and large exhibitions are still going to be held in Turkey, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, in all three of these countries, fortunately, our carpet sector will play an active role,” said Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
A number of economic experts say that when the government increases investment in carpet production, both job opportunities will be provided and the national income of the country will be strengthened.
