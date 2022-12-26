Regional
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Badakhshan Police Chief Mawlavi Abdulhaq Abu Omar was killed on Monday, in an explosion targeting his vehicle outside his office in north-eastern region of Afghanistan.
“Mawlawi Abdulhaq Abu Omar, and two of his guards were killed killed in an explosion near the provincial police command headquarters in the city of Faizabad on Monday morning,” Ministry of Interior confirmed.
According to the ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor, two others were also wounded in the explosion.
“Four suspects have been arrested in connection,” Takor said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Regional
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
A meeting has been held in Takhar province between local media and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities in the hope of resolving problems journalists have in the province.
According to journalists, media organizations in Takhar are dealing with severe financial problems as well as a general lack of access to information.
A number of journalists and media workers in the province have cited economic problems, lack of support from institutions that support journalists and media, and lack of access to information as the main problems they are dealing with.
In line with this, they have appealed to the local officials and to organizations supporting journalists to resolve the problems.
“We request the United Nations and aid organizations pay serious attention to the issue of information and provide financial support to journalists,” said Sayed Yaseen Dehzad, head of the Council of Journalists in the northeast of the country. A number of female journalists, however, also called for restrictions on them to be lifted so they can return to work.
“Our request is that we want to play a role again in Afghanistan,” said Taman, a female journalist.
Meanwhile, a number of organizations that support the media say that there should be no restrictions on women journalists.
“During the republic regime, more than 35 percent of media workers in Takhar were women, but this is not the case now,” said Sami Khawari, a representative of the journalists’ protection committee for the province.
However, the Directorate of Information and Culture of Takhar has said that until the policy framework for the media has been finalized in Kabul, they are unable to resolve the problems.
“There is still no procedure for women working in the media in this province,” said Ainuddin Motmaen, head of Takhar’s information and culture.
According to the officials, out of 23 media outlets that were operating in the province before the collapse of the former government, only eleven of them are still active.
Nangarhar
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Nada Mohammad Nadim, the Minister of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with students of public and private educational institutions in the eastern zone of the country, they must use social media in the fight against the propaganda war run by the West and “not let them achieve their evil goals”.
During his trip to Nangarhar province, Nadim called on the students to unite and asked them to serve their people and country through their future professions.
Addressing the students, he said that “the future of the country and freeing it from economic dependence on others is your responsibility, and to fulfill this responsibility, make more efforts in acquiring science and knowledge.”
Also, the minister of higher education pointed out the intellectual warfare of the West and asked them to work for the strengthening of their system and not to fall prey to the conspiracies of foreigners.
He has also assured students and professors of the country that the ministry will try to solve the problems and create a better educational environment by using what facilities they have available.
Nangarhar
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
A number of civilians were wounded in an explosion in a money exchange market on Tuesday in Nangarhar province.
The blast occurred in District 1 of Jalalabad city, center of Nangarhar province at 14:00 pm local time at a money exchange market, the provincial governor’s media office said.
According to the office at least six people were wounded in the explosion.
Sources in Nangarhar provincial hospital told Ariana News that nine people were wounded and transferred to hospital.
The explosion occurred during the bidding process, a source said.
Security officials have started investigations into the incident, the provincial media office said.
This comes after at least nine people were killed and eight others were wounded in a blast on an oil company bus on Tuesday morning in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
IEA foreign minister urges Iran to release Afghan prisoners
Potzel calls on Western nations to reopen their embassies in Kabul
China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after IEA bar women
Badakhshan Police Chief killed in a blast
Air corridor agreement signed between Afghanistan and India: MoIC
Explosion at Samangan’s madrasa leaves 15 dead
Afghanistan exports biscuits to Kazakhstan
MoIC ships large consignment of Afghan products to Europe
IEA meets Chinese reps at Mes Aynak copper mine in Logar province
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Waiver of tax penalties by IEA discussed
Tahawol: Russia hosting Intra-Afghan dialogue discussed
Saar: Efforts for reopening of universities for girls discussed
Tahawol: Reactions to suspension of women from universities discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s foreign minister tells IEA banned TTP is Pakistan’s ‘red line’
-
Sport4 days ago
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
-
COVID-194 days ago
WHO concerned over increasing reports of severe COVID-19 cases in China
-
Featured5 days ago
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
-
Health3 days ago
Millions of Afghan children inoculated against measles, polio in nationwide campaign
-
Saar5 days ago
Saar: Suspension of women from universities discussed
-
Latest News3 days ago
Chromite mine discovered in Kandahar’s Daman district
-
Sport2 days ago
Ariana Television’s ‘sporting’ year in review