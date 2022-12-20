Regional
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
A meeting has been held in Takhar province between local media and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities in the hope of resolving problems journalists have in the province.
According to journalists, media organizations in Takhar are dealing with severe financial problems as well as a general lack of access to information.
A number of journalists and media workers in the province have cited economic problems, lack of support from institutions that support journalists and media, and lack of access to information as the main problems they are dealing with.
In line with this, they have appealed to the local officials and to organizations supporting journalists to resolve the problems.
“We request the United Nations and aid organizations pay serious attention to the issue of information and provide financial support to journalists,” said Sayed Yaseen Dehzad, head of the Council of Journalists in the northeast of the country. A number of female journalists, however, also called for restrictions on them to be lifted so they can return to work.
“Our request is that we want to play a role again in Afghanistan,” said Taman, a female journalist.
Meanwhile, a number of organizations that support the media say that there should be no restrictions on women journalists.
“During the republic regime, more than 35 percent of media workers in Takhar were women, but this is not the case now,” said Sami Khawari, a representative of the journalists’ protection committee for the province.
However, the Directorate of Information and Culture of Takhar has said that until the policy framework for the media has been finalized in Kabul, they are unable to resolve the problems.
“There is still no procedure for women working in the media in this province,” said Ainuddin Motmaen, head of Takhar’s information and culture.
According to the officials, out of 23 media outlets that were operating in the province before the collapse of the former government, only eleven of them are still active.
Nangarhar
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Nada Mohammad Nadim, the Minister of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with students of public and private educational institutions in the eastern zone of the country, they must use social media in the fight against the propaganda war run by the West and “not let them achieve their evil goals”.
During his trip to Nangarhar province, Nadim called on the students to unite and asked them to serve their people and country through their future professions.
Addressing the students, he said that “the future of the country and freeing it from economic dependence on others is your responsibility, and to fulfill this responsibility, make more efforts in acquiring science and knowledge.”
Also, the minister of higher education pointed out the intellectual warfare of the West and asked them to work for the strengthening of their system and not to fall prey to the conspiracies of foreigners.
He has also assured students and professors of the country that the ministry will try to solve the problems and create a better educational environment by using what facilities they have available.
Nangarhar
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
A number of civilians were wounded in an explosion in a money exchange market on Tuesday in Nangarhar province.
The blast occurred in District 1 of Jalalabad city, center of Nangarhar province at 14:00 pm local time at a money exchange market, the provincial governor’s media office said.
According to the office at least six people were wounded in the explosion.
Sources in Nangarhar provincial hospital told Ariana News that nine people were wounded and transferred to hospital.
The explosion occurred during the bidding process, a source said.
Security officials have started investigations into the incident, the provincial media office said.
This comes after at least nine people were killed and eight others were wounded in a blast on an oil company bus on Tuesday morning in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Balkh
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least eight people were killed when a bus, carrying employees of an oil company, was bombed in northern Balkh province, police said on Tuesday.
“Today around 7 a.m. a road side mine blast took place in District 3 of Mazar-e-Sharif city on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees,” said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province, adding that at least nine people were also wounded in the explosion.
But the public health of Balkh province is talking about the increase of victims.
Najibullah Tawana, head of Balkh public health, says that eight people were killed and nine wounded have been taken to hospital after today’s explosion. One person is critical, he said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.
This comes after at least six people were wounded in an explosion on Saturday in Nangarhar’s Jalalabad city that also caused serious damage to shops and businesses in the area.
One of the shops damaged in this explosion was that of Gul Charan – the city’s only Sikh resident.
According to local officials, the incident is being investigated.
The security officials of Jalalabad meanwhile say the explosion was caused by an IED embedded in a flowerpot.
The residents of the city have called on the Islamic Emirate to prevent such events in the future.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Elon Musk says Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to Blue members
China races to install hospital beds as COVID-19 surge sparks concern abroad
TTP attacks Pakistan from ‘within its territory’, says the group’s leader
Takhar media reps call on IEA to address the problems of local journalists
Tahawol: UNSC’s scheduled meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Three-day expo opens in Kabul to promote domestic products
Tahawol: Efforts on expanding IEA’s ties with world discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist threat in Afghanistan discussed
Afghan assets moved to Swiss bank generate $36 million: Ahadi
Afghanistan gets new microfinance scheme
Tahawol: UNSC’s scheduled meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistani Ulema visiting Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Importance of inclusive government discussed
Saar: Safety of foreigners in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Turkmenistan electricity reconnected for Herat: DABS
-
Latest News5 days ago
IRC’s Emergency Watchlist for 2023 places Afghanistan in top 3
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat after border clash
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK to probe claims its special forces killed Afghan civilians
-
Latest News4 days ago
Parwan capital’s name changed from Charikar to Imam Azam
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet
-
World4 days ago
Car bomb in southeast Turkey wounds 8 police officers
-
COVID-194 days ago
Foxconn to ease COVID-19 curbs in Chinese iPhone factory