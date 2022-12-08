Nangarhar
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Nada Mohammad Nadim, the Minister of Higher Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a meeting with students of public and private educational institutions in the eastern zone of the country, they must use social media in the fight against the propaganda war run by the West and “not let them achieve their evil goals”.
During his trip to Nangarhar province, Nadim called on the students to unite and asked them to serve their people and country through their future professions.
Addressing the students, he said that “the future of the country and freeing it from economic dependence on others is your responsibility, and to fulfill this responsibility, make more efforts in acquiring science and knowledge.”
Also, the minister of higher education pointed out the intellectual warfare of the West and asked them to work for the strengthening of their system and not to fall prey to the conspiracies of foreigners.
He has also assured students and professors of the country that the ministry will try to solve the problems and create a better educational environment by using what facilities they have available.
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
A number of civilians were wounded in an explosion in a money exchange market on Tuesday in Nangarhar province.
The blast occurred in District 1 of Jalalabad city, center of Nangarhar province at 14:00 pm local time at a money exchange market, the provincial governor’s media office said.
According to the office at least six people were wounded in the explosion.
Sources in Nangarhar provincial hospital told Ariana News that nine people were wounded and transferred to hospital.
The explosion occurred during the bidding process, a source said.
Security officials have started investigations into the incident, the provincial media office said.
This comes after at least nine people were killed and eight others were wounded in a blast on an oil company bus on Tuesday morning in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.
Last Sikh in Nangarhar says he’s not leaving Afghanistan
Gulcharan Singh, the last Sikh in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, says the rest of his community left the country due security reasons, but that he is staying in his home country.
Gulcharan, who is a shopkeeper in Jalalabad, says thousands of Hindu and Sikh families were living in Nangarhar province, but they have now left for countries like India, Britain and Canada.
“In the past, we had 10,000 families in Nangahrar. Now it is only me who is remaining,” Gulcharan said.
“People (who left) are not comfortable. They had a free life here. You know how it is to live in a foreign country.”
“All those who worship and offer prayers should pray that God rebuilds the country and it becomes secure.”
Local residents say they hope that Hindu and Sikh families return to the country.
“They were good people. There were very broadminded people among them. There were merchants, shopkeepers and laborers among them. They were people who were helping the country,” said Mia Noorudin Miakheil, a local resident in Nangarhar.
“The conditions were not suitable for them. They were bombed in Kabul during the Emirate rule. They were very scared after that so they left,” said Ahmad Yosuf, a local resident in Nangarhar.
“Some left for India, others left for Canada…They may return after the security situation improves,” said Naseer Khan, a local resident in Nangarhar.
Dozens of Daesh members surrender in Nangarhar
As many as 59 Daesh members have laid down their arms recently in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Idrees, head of Nangarhar intelligence department, said that the militants had been operating in Chaparhar, Surkhrod, Khogyani, Lalpura, Achin and Spin Ghar districts.
The former militants said they regretted joining Daesh, and will never return.
“I have spent time with Daesh. I no longer work with them. I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate, and I am ready to serve them,” said Najibullah, a former Daesh member.
“They were oppressing people, and we regretted joining them after looking at their oppression,” said Alauddin, a fomer Daesh member.
“I was a member of Daesh, and now I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. I will never join them again,” said Gulzar Khan, a former Daesh member.
Local elders also warned of consequences if those surrendered return to Daesh.
“They have been warned that if they return to Daesh, their houses will be torched, their assets will be seized and they will be expelled from the country,” said Malik Zahid, a tribal elder in Nangarhar.
Around 650 Daesh members have surrendered since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year.
