At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion

A number of civilians were wounded in an explosion in a money exchange market on Tuesday in Nangarhar province.

The blast occurred in District 1 of Jalalabad city, center of Nangarhar province at 14:00 pm local time at a money exchange market, the provincial governor’s media office said.

According to the office at least six people were wounded in the explosion.

Sources in Nangarhar provincial hospital told Ariana News that nine people were wounded and transferred to hospital.

The explosion occurred during the bidding process, a source said.

Security officials have started investigations into the incident, the provincial media office said.

This comes after at least nine people were killed and eight others were wounded in a blast on an oil company bus on Tuesday morning in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the blasts.