Unofficial border gate opens to ease congestion at Spin Boldak crossing
Following an agreement between Kabul and Islamabad, an unofficial gate has been opened only for trucks in the Wesh-Chaman border crossing area of Spin Boldak district.
Traders in Kandahar say that the opening of this gate has provided them with more facilities because in the past, due to heavy traffic, they could not deliver commercial goods to the markets in a timely fashion.
Hundreds of trucks cross the border in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar daily.
The move comes at the suggestion of traders who asked for an extra gate so as to speed up border crossings for cargo trucks.
“We had a gate on the border with Pakistan, but due to the traffic congestion, our transit vehicles were waiting for four to five hours, and now our business has also improved, so the traders from both sides talked and based on their agreement, this new gate is opened,” said Mohammad Sediq, the head of the Chamber of Commerce of Spin Boldak.
Afghan and Pakistani drivers expressed their satisfaction with the creation of this gate and say that it has become easier for them to cross the border.
“Earlier there were congestion problems on the road, now the problems have been solved and there is no problem in our commuting and it is secure,” said Abdul Jabbar, one truck driver.
The residents of Spin Boldek district have also welcomed the move and said the extra gate will boost trade between the two countries.
“I think that if the problems of traders in Spin Boldak are solved and facilities are provided for them, people will be encouraged to trade more and those who have gone abroad or transfer their business abroad will be encouraged and will come back again, and Spin Boldek’s income will also increase,” said Kamaluddin, a resident of Spin Boldak.
In the past traders have had enormous problems with long delays at the border. For traders transporting fresh fruit and vegetables this had become a serious problem. With the new gate, traders hope there will now be no long delays.
Hundreds of Afghan immigrants return to Afghanistan from Pakistan
The Ministry of Migration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says that hundreds of Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan this month.
According to the ministry, last week, 703 immigrants living in Pakistan returned to the country through the Spin Boldak crossing in Kandahar province.
The Spin Boldak Border Directorate of Kandahar province stated 94 returnee families, including 625 voluntarily and 51 forced returnees, came home after registering with the Immigration Department.
They were introduced to the offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
A food package was also distributed to each returnee from the office of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).
20 unclaimed bodies buried in Kandahar
Kandahar Municipality on Wednesday buried 20 unclaimed bodies in the province after forensic examinations.
More than 50 unidentified bodies, including women and children, have been buried by Kandahar Municipality over the past year.
“Through a letter, we were asked to bury the unclaimed bodies by holding a religious ritual. Therefore, we buried 20 unclaimed bodies in a religious ritual. During the past year, we buried more than 50 unclaimed bodies, including women and children,” said Zmarayi Sargand, the spokesperson of Kandahar Municipality.
According to forensic unit officials in Kandahar, the bodies were of people who died under various circumstances.
“The guardians of those we buried are not known. These bodies were found by the police in different parts of the city and districts,” said Mohammad Musa, the head of Kandahar forensics unit.
Local residents want the Islamic Emirate to prevent mysterious murders and to identify and punish the perpetrators of such murders.
“It should be found who he was, why he was killed and who were the killers. The government should investigate. This issue can become a big security challenge in the future,” said Mohammad, a resident of Kandahar.
AWCC officially opens its seventh service center in Kandahar
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) inaugurated its seventh sales and services center in Kandahar city this week, amid an increasing number of customers.
AWCC officials said they are trying to increase and improve their telecommunication services to the residents of the southwest region and with the additional sales and service center, they will be able to assist more customers.
“This move is not limited to Kandahar, but we have also increased the number of customer service centers in Helmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces, and we will increase them in the future as well in order to take care of people’s needs,” said Sayed Noor Ahmad Shah Agha, head of AWCC in southwest Afghanistan.
Local authorities in Kandahar also expressed their satisfaction with the opening of the new AWCC branch in Kandahar city.
“Ninety-nine percent of people use AWCC SIM cards. The remaining one percent use other networks. My request to the authorities is to provide more facilities for the people,” said Mirza Mohammad Zahid, head of the human resources department of Kandahar governor’s office.
The provincial directorate of communications in Kandahar noted that AWCC has now covered all districts of Kandahar.
“The only district left was the remote district of Registan. Alhamdulillah, the people there now also benefit from telecommunication services,” said Noorullah Nouri, provincial director communications in Kandahar.
AWCC is the only company that covers all provinces in Afghanistan with telecommunication and internet services.
