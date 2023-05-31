Regional
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the foreign minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik on Wednesday and said Islamabad greatly values its cordial and broad-based relations with Minsk.
According to a statement issued by the prime minister’s office, Sharif affirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards building mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including economic, agriculture, science and technology, information technology, education, and culture domains.
Aleinik in turn highlighted that Belarus regarded Pakistan as an important country in the region and appreciated its efforts to promote regional peace and stability.
Noting that Pakistan and Belarus would be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2024, the prime minister welcomed continued high-level exchanges and engagement.
Kandahar
Unofficial border gate opens to ease congestion at Spin Boldak crossing
Following an agreement between Kabul and Islamabad, an unofficial gate has been opened only for trucks in the Wesh-Chaman border crossing area of Spin Boldak district.
Traders in Kandahar say that the opening of this gate has provided them with more facilities because in the past, due to heavy traffic, they could not deliver commercial goods to the markets in a timely fashion.
Hundreds of trucks cross the border in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar daily.
The move comes at the suggestion of traders who asked for an extra gate so as to speed up border crossings for cargo trucks.
“We had a gate on the border with Pakistan, but due to the traffic congestion, our transit vehicles were waiting for four to five hours, and now our business has also improved, so the traders from both sides talked and based on their agreement, this new gate is opened,” said Mohammad Sediq, the head of the Chamber of Commerce of Spin Boldak.
Afghan and Pakistani drivers expressed their satisfaction with the creation of this gate and say that it has become easier for them to cross the border.
“Earlier there were congestion problems on the road, now the problems have been solved and there is no problem in our commuting and it is secure,” said Abdul Jabbar, one truck driver.
The residents of Spin Boldek district have also welcomed the move and said the extra gate will boost trade between the two countries.
“I think that if the problems of traders in Spin Boldak are solved and facilities are provided for them, people will be encouraged to trade more and those who have gone abroad or transfer their business abroad will be encouraged and will come back again, and Spin Boldek’s income will also increase,” said Kamaluddin, a resident of Spin Boldak.
In the past traders have had enormous problems with long delays at the border. For traders transporting fresh fruit and vegetables this had become a serious problem. With the new gate, traders hope there will now be no long delays.
Regional
Pakistan, Russia launch direct shipping service
Pakistan and Russia have launched a direct shipping service, for their first time in their bilateral trade history, which Islamabad and Moscow hope will boost trade ties between the two countries.
On Saturday, following an inauguration ceremony, a cargo ship carrying 36,000 tons of goods left Karachi port for St Petersburg. The ship is expected to arrive in the Russian port city in 18 days.
Later this week, a tanker carrying Russian crude oil is expected to reach Karachi.
Pakistan’s minister of state for petroleum and energy, Musaddik Malik, told the media that this is the first direct shipping line between the two countries.
“We want to make it clear Pakistan is not in anyone’s camp. We try to do trade with the USA, we are told we are in the USA camp. We do business with China, we are told we have aligned with China. The truth is we are only doing what is in the interest of Pakistan,” Malik said.
“We are only trying to get cheap oil for our energy needs from Russia,” he said.
Business
Over 3,600 boxes of silkworms distributed to Herat farmers this year
Herat Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock says more than 3,500 boxes of silkworms have been distributed to farmers this year in Zinda Jan, Injil, Guzara and Pashtun Zarghun districts of the province.
This directorate has said that 80 percent of silk work is done in Zinda Jan district.
“We were able to grow about 3,600 boxes with the help of institutions, about 80 percent of which we have grown in Zinda Jan district,” said Khalil Ahmad, general director of Herat agriculture directorate.
“About 20 percent of silkworms have been grown in Injil, Guzara and Pashtun Zarghun districts, which has had good results and the financial status of the farmers has improved.”
The local officials said most work in the silk industry is done by women.
“Almost 60 percent of the silk industry is done by women,” said Ahmad Shah Qawami, head of the silk workers’ union for Zinda Jan district.
This year, the families who are engaged in raising silkworms hope to have good production, now that the silk season is over and many are working to separate the silk thread.
However, the farmers are not satisfied with this year’s market conditions.
“The silk market is weak this year, it was good last year, it was very advanced,” said a silk worker.
The silk industry in Herat has a history dating back 600 years, and many families have preserved this ancient profession.
Silkworms usually feed on the leaves of mulberry trees, which grow in these regions. The industry also provides a livelihood to hundreds of men and women in the area.
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s criticism of international sanctions
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Saar: Qatari PM’s meeting with IEA leader discussed
27% of Afghans regularly use tobacco: health ministry
Ministry of Finance rejects claims of closure of Islam Qala customs office
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Fiery Kohli fined again after IPL post-match row
Eight dead in second mass shooting in Serbia, police hunt killer
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s criticism of international sanctions
Saar: Qatari PM’s meeting with IEA leader discussed
Tahawol: Iran accusing circles of seeking war with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over US sanctions on Afghan banking system discussed
Tahawol: Erdogan’s win on Turkey’s presidential election discussed
Trending
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Pacific islands, in spotlight, to push climate change in South Korea summit
-
Regional5 days ago
Belgian aid worker held in Iran freed in prisoner swap
-
Sport4 days ago
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
-
Health4 days ago
WHO says it’s ready to support health system in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
-
Balkh3 days ago
Two die of Congo fever in Balkh Central Hospital
-
Regional4 days ago
Two security force members killed in Pakistan suicide bombing
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Gladis the killer whale and her gang of orcas, out for revenge