Italian tourists visit historical sites in Afghanistan’s Balkh province

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)

A group of Italian tourists visiting Balkh’s historical monuments said on Sunday security in Afghanistan has enabled them to visit Bamiyan, Herat and Kabul in the past nine days.

The tourists said they have had positive experiences in the country and have enjoyed their trip so far.

One of the tourists, who was wearing traditional menswear said: “I feel very good, I feel very comfortable in these Afghan clothes, these clothes are very good in hot weather, really these clothes are made for Afghanistan climate, when I go back to Italy again, I will use these clothes there as well.”

“I just came to Afghanistan and I am very happy to visit this beautiful country, really, what I had heard about the beauty of this country is exactly the same, I am really amazed to see this place,” said another tourist.

They said they have visited historical sites and have had the opportunity to experience the culture and customs of the Afghan people.

“I am really very happy to come to this country, a country with very old history and culture, I am really happy to be here,” said another Italian tourist.

Meanwhile, officials in the Balkh Department of Information and Culture report an increase in the number of domestic and foreign visitors.

Abdul Wahid Ahadi, Director of Tourism at the Department of Information and Culture in Balkh said in the first three months of this year, over 190 foreign tourists from around the world visited the province.

“Almost 191 foreign tourists have visited Balkh province, to see ancient tourist sites; they came from nearly 32 different countries of the world,” said Ahadi.

Balkh province has more than a hundred ancient and historical buildings, sites and areas – including the tomb of Hazrat Ali, the Khanqah of the father of Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi, and the tomb of Rabia Balkhi.