Two die of Congo fever in Balkh Central Hospital
Two patients died of Congo fever in Abu Ali Sinai Balkhi Hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif city, health officials said.
Reports of an outbreak of Congo fever have been recorded in a number of provinces in the north of the country.
Najibullah Tawana, head of public health of Balkh, announced the death of two people in the meeting of sectorial coordination to prevent and reduce diseases between humans and animals in the province.
“Last week, 10 cases of Congo disease were confirmed in Faryab and Jawzjan and [patients were] transferred to Abu Ali Sina Balkhi seminary hospital, but two of them have died,” said Tawana.
Meanwhile, Mawolavi Mohammad Nasim Abid, the deputy mayor of Mazar-e-Sharif, said that they monitor the cleanliness and compliance of butchers every day, and that animals are slaughtered in slaughterhouses built by this department.
According to him; standard facilities have been established for the slaughter of chickens to prevent the spread of various diseases.
Mawolavi Zabihullah Noorani, the head of Balkh culture and information, also asked the media to inform the people about the prevention of this disease and inform them about the harm of this deadly disease.
Mazar airport officials crack down on gold smuggling
Officials in Balkh said on Monday that in the past 19 months they have prevented the smuggling of 50 kilograms of gold and $3 million US dollars at Maulana Jalaluddin Balkhi International Airport.
Abdul Ghaffar Farooqi, the deputy director of the airport, said that 1,500 domestic and international flights have taken place from the airport in the past 19 months.
“Since the IEA victory, 1,500 domestic and foreign flights have been made. Domestic flights to Kabul and Herat are carried out by Ariana and Kam Air,” Farooqi said.
According to the official, 20 employees of the airport have received professional training provided by Uzbekistan, which has brought the necessary facilities to the airport.
He added that after 20 years, the airport’s electricity system has been connected to the public grid, which is less expensive than generators.
Maulana Jalaluddin Balkhi International Airport is one of the largest airports in the country, and was built with the help of Germany and the United Arab Emirates.
Six Daesh members killed in Balkh
Balkh provincial police officials said Tuesday that six members of Daesh were killed in a clash with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces on Monday night.
Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Police Command, said that the clash started at about 9pm on Monday night in Nahri Shahi district and continued for about an hour.
Waziri added that the clash ended with the death of six members of the Daesh group. He said there were no casualties among the IEA forces.
This comes after recent operations against Daesh in the province.
This is the third operation of the Islamic Emirate against Daesh in Balkh province in the last two weeks.
The Islamic Emirate said last week that three prominent Daesh members, including the deputy leader of the group in Afghanistan, were killed in the province in an operation.
IEA: Key Daesh members killed in Balkh
The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced on Sunday that three “key members” of Daesh had been killed in an operation in Balkh province.
According to the department, Mawlavi Ziauddin, a senior leader; Abu Omar Afridi, a member of the Khorasan branch council; and Ustad Salman Tajikstani, one of the officials of Daesh military training unit, were killed.
According to the GDI, Ziauddin had been the “Governor of Daesh for Khorasan” and “in charge of administrative and judicial affairs” of Daesh before Shahab al-Mahajer.
The GDI said that Ustad Salman was a citizen of Tajikistan and a specialist in military training and making explosives.
This is the second operation by the IEA against Daesh in Balkh province in the past week.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, announced the attack on three Daesh hideouts in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif two weeks ago.
The Intelligence Service of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan also claimed on Sunday that they have arrested Daesh militants in Faryab province who were involved in the killing of Dawod Muzamal, the former governor of the Islamic Emirate in Balkh.
