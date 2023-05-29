Business
Over 3,600 boxes of silkworms distributed to Herat farmers this year
Herat Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock says more than 3,500 boxes of silkworms have been distributed to farmers this year in Zinda Jan, Injil, Guzara and Pashtun Zarghun districts of the province.
This directorate has said that 80 percent of silk work is done in Zinda Jan district.
“We were able to grow about 3,600 boxes with the help of institutions, about 80 percent of which we have grown in Zinda Jan district,” said Khalil Ahmad, general director of Herat agriculture directorate.
“About 20 percent of silkworms have been grown in Injil, Guzara and Pashtun Zarghun districts, which has had good results and the financial status of the farmers has improved.”
The local officials said most work in the silk industry is done by women.
“Almost 60 percent of the silk industry is done by women,” said Ahmad Shah Qawami, head of the silk workers’ union for Zinda Jan district.
This year, the families who are engaged in raising silkworms hope to have good production, now that the silk season is over and many are working to separate the silk thread.
However, the farmers are not satisfied with this year’s market conditions.
“The silk market is weak this year, it was good last year, it was very advanced,” said a silk worker.
The silk industry in Herat has a history dating back 600 years, and many families have preserved this ancient profession.
Silkworms usually feed on the leaves of mulberry trees, which grow in these regions. The industry also provides a livelihood to hundreds of men and women in the area.
Afghanistan Embassy in Ashgabat announces appointment of new commercial attache
Afghanistan Embassy in Ashgabat on Friday announced that Mohammad Haroon Saeedi has been appointed as the commercial attache of the embassy.
Saeedi was introduced in an event on Thursday that was also attended by traders and investors.
Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, addressing the event via a digital link, said that the new appointment is a major step in boosting regional cooperation.
He said that the IEA will continue to support the private sector to increase the level of exports.
Afghan Ambassador Fazl Mohammad Sabir also highlighted the role of traders and investors in expanding economic relations between Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.
He notified the traders about the investment opportunities in the Afghan state-owned companies.
120 Chinese companies held investment talks with IEA since takeover
A Chinese entrepreneur in Kabul has said that representatives of 120 large Chinese companies have held talks with the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) about the possibility of investment in the country.
Yu Minghui acknowledged that the conditions for investment are more favorable now in Afghanistan and Chinese companies are interested to invest in the country.
He added that in the future, representatives of other companies will also visit Afghanistan for investment.
“Currently, the investment and economic activities are more favorable in Afghanistan than ever before, and next week representatives of 40 Chinese manufacturing companies will come to Afghanistan and assess the market here,” Yu said.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that this year they will further facilitate domestic and foreign investment. The ministry said that they have provided more facilities in the areas of mining, agriculture, transportation and electricity production.
Abdulsalam Javad Akhundzada, the spokesman of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that they have also facilitated rules to attract investment.
China has invested $2 billion in Afghanistan since the IEA takeover. China has won the largest contracts in Afghanistan’s mining sector over the past than two decades. Currently, the Mes Aynak Logar copper contract and the Amu Darya oil field contract are with Chinese companies.
Direct flights between Afghanistan-China resume after three years
Direct flights between Afghanistan and China resumed on Wednesday when an Ariana Airlines plane left Kabul for Urumqi, China.
Officials of the Ministry of Transport and Aviation say that the start of direct flights between Afghanistan and China will have a positive effect on the country’s economic and trade relations.
The head of Ariana Airlines Rahmatullah Aghan says that the company plans to purchase more planes in the near future.
The head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohmmad Younos Mohmmand says that the Islamic Emirate will create a trade market for the Chinese in Afghanistan.
The Chinese consul general in Kabul said that economic and trade relations with Afghanistan are developing day by day.
He added that the level of trade between the two countries is more than one billion dollars annually and there are good opportunities for Afghan businessmen in China. He also said facilities have been created in Afghanistan for Chinese businessmen and investors.
However, the officials of the Chinese embassy in Kabul say that currently the amount of trade between Afghanistan and China reaches one billion US dollars.
The consul of the Chinese Embassy in Kabul, says that: “We resumed the flight from Kabul to Urumqi, and I see this as progress in Afghanistan-China relations, which both countries are committed to further strengthening.”
This Chinese diplomat adds that in the meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan held in Islamabad, it was emphasized on the development of economic relations with Afghanistan and the strengthening of trade cooperation and the connection of Afghanistan, as well as the initiation of infrastructure projects in cooperation with the countries of the region, and it was also agreed that Trade relations between these three countries should be further strengthened.
