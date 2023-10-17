Japan announces $4.46 million in quake aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2023)

The government of Japan announced Tuesday that it will provide $4.46 million to help the victims of the earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan.

In a statement, Japan’s foreign ministry said that $3 million will be extended through international organizations, while the remaining $1.46 million will be provided to Japanese NGOs.

The assistance will be in the areas of food, health and other needs.

“The Government of Japan will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan and continue its efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” the statement said.