Japan announces $4.46 million in quake aid to Afghanistan
The government of Japan announced Tuesday that it will provide $4.46 million to help the victims of the earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan.
In a statement, Japan’s foreign ministry said that $3 million will be extended through international organizations, while the remaining $1.46 million will be provided to Japanese NGOs.
The assistance will be in the areas of food, health and other needs.
“The Government of Japan will continue to stand by the people of Afghanistan and continue its efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan,” the statement said.
IEA calls on Turkey to stop deporting Afghans and to give them jobs instead
Acting minister of refugees and repatriation Khalil Rahman Haqqani has asked Ankara to provide job opportunities for Afghan refugees instead of deporting them and to ease conditions for Afghanistan’s diplomatic attachés in the country, the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, Haqqani met with Cenk Unal, the Turkish Chargé d’Affaires in Kabul for discussions. At the meeting, Haqqani also said there is a need to arrange a joint mechanism between the two countries for Afghans who want to return to the country.
The ministry quoted Cenk Ünal as having said at the meeting that he would share the issues raised with the authorities of his country.
Iran sends 200 billion Rials in aid to Afghanistan’s quake victims
Iran’s Embassy in Kabul says the Iranian Red Crescent Society has sent 200 billion Rials ($4.7 million) worth of humanitarian aid to the earthquake-affected areas of Afghanistan.
The embassy said Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, that the aid was sent to Afghanistan in two stages.
Over 43,000 people directly affected by earthquakes in western Afghanistan: UN
More than 43,000 people have been directly affected by the recent earthquakes across Afghanistan’s western province of Herat, the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.
OCHA said in its update that Injil district is the worst-affected district, accounting for 53 percent of people affected.
In total, about 1,500 people have died, and a further 2,000 injured, according to the report.
Daniel Peter Endres, acting UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan, described the situation there as “a race against time” for aid organisations to deliver assistance before the onset of winter.
“These earthquakes have struck some of the most vulnerable communities in Afghanistan, they have already been grappling with decades of conflicts and under development,” he said.
“The affected communities have little resilience to cope with the multiple and simultaneous shocks, and especially with the cold winter coming, when households have limited food resources and are most constrained in capacity.”
Nightly temperatures have dipped considerably, he said, noting that many whose homes were damaged are sleeping outside, afraid their dwellings might collapse completely.
