Herat earthquake victims appeal for more aid
Families affected by the recent earthquakes in Herat have appealed to aid agencies to provide them with more help, such as shelter, food and clothing. They say temperatures are dropping and they won’t be able to live in tents through winter.
Distribution of aid by numerous foreign organizations continues daily in the quake-hit area – aid that is being sent in by individuals, governments and humanitarian aid organizations.
The survivors however are sleeping in tents in camps on open ground and are terrified of further quakes. Since October 7, they have endured three 6.3 magnitude earthquakes and a string of strong after shocks, many recorded at over 5.0 magnitude.
Hundreds of homes have been completely destroyed and most victims have lost all their belongings.
“We have nothing, all our possessions are buried under the ground and we cannot live in these tents either,” said one earthquake victim Sangin.
“We have not received help, we need [building] materials and help,” said Najib, another Herat resident.
Aid organizations and international organizations are however working in the worst-hit areas daily and the process of distributing aid continues. In addition to cooked meals, organizations are handing out wheat, flour, oil and other basic essentials.
“We have created five committees for four districts, in which there are two health committees, three disaster teams that are busy in each region, and we want to provide aid to the victims in a transparent manner,” said Seyyed Minhajuddin Hashemi, head of the Afghan Red Crescent in Farah.
“We have brought seven types of aid to the victims of the earthquake, which includes tents, blankets, tea, sugar, cooking oil and flour,” said Mohammad Alam Shahab, head of the German Committee for Afghan Children, which is also helping in the area.
However, winter is fast approaching, which is a major concern for the quake victims who say they will lose their children if they don’t have proper shelter in the next few weeks.
“Winter is coming and there must be a shelter and that is our problem,” said Daoud, an earthquake survivor.
“It is not livable here at all,” another local, Sangin, said.
“Our whole life is gone,” said Ghulam Haider.
Injil and Zindajan districts of Herat sustained the most damage in the quakes. They say they desperately need proper housing as the tents will not withstand the harsh winter.
China gives $5 million in aid to Herat earthquake victims
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, said in a joint press conference with National Disaster Management Authority officials on Monday that Beijing is giving $5 million in aid to the victims of Herat earthquake.
“China is trying to deliver its emergency humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims. The Chinese government provides cash aid to the earthquake victims, which includes $4.5 million dollars and other emergency aid packages such as tents, blankets and other basic materials,” said Xing.
Meanwhile, the World Food Program said that they need $19 million to help Herat victims, and the United Nations Population Fund also reported that more than 300,000 people need humanitarian assistance in this province.
Nine days ago a 6.3 magnitude earthquake devastated districts in Herat province. Since then another two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes have rocked the province along with a string of aftershocks. The situation in the province remains critical with thousands of people having lost their homes. More than 1,000 people died in the initial quake and two more died on Sunday in the third 6.3 magnitude quake.
Kazakh rescuers return home after assisting earthquake-hit Herat
A team of rescue workers from Kazakhstan returned home on Monday, October 16, after assisting in the search and rescue mission in Herat province in Afghanistan following the string of earthquakes last week.
The team, sent by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to assist in Afghanistan involved a team of 45 people; this included rescue workers, canine units from Kazakhstan’s national operational rescue team, doctors and paramedics from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The ministry’s press service reported families and friends of the rescue workers were at the airport to welcome them home.
According to the ministry, the Kazakh rescuers provided medical care to 83 earthquake victims, helped clear debris around 211 damaged houses, and examined 700 destroyed houses in the Naib Rafi village. The team also found and recovered the body of a deceased child.
In addition, the team assisted and inspected a number of tent cities affected by a severe dust storm.
According to Kazakh news agencies, Afghan authorities thanked Kazakhstanis for their assistance in helping the earthquake victims.
“We will remember the invaluable assistance that Kazakhstan has provided to us in difficult times,” Mohajer Sahib, from the Ministry of Culture and Information of Afghanistan said while addressing the rescuers before their departure.
Haqqani: IEA made no ‘secret deal’
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the freedom of Afghanistan was achieved as a result of the struggle of the Islamic Emirate and the people of the country and that no deal was made with anyone in this regard.
“We are not beholden to anybody. We have not made a deal. If you have noticed, on the day of conquest, there were no Mujahideen (IEA fighters) in many places where conquests were achieved. We called on local people and madrassa students to go and protect it,” Haqqani said during a speech in Ziruk district of Paktika province.
He also emphasized the need to strengthen national unity and rebuild the country.
“We are tired of hostilities, we didn’t see any benefit, we didn’t feel life, we missed development,” Haqqani said.
According to him, religious and national values of Afghanistan have been damaged as a result of oppression by the former rulers of the country.
