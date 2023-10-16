China gives $5 million in aid to Herat earthquake victims

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2023)

Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, said in a joint press conference with National Disaster Management Authority officials on Monday that Beijing is giving $5 million in aid to the victims of Herat earthquake.

“China is trying to deliver its emergency humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims. The Chinese government provides cash aid to the earthquake victims, which includes $4.5 million dollars and other emergency aid packages such as tents, blankets and other basic materials,” said Xing.

Meanwhile, the World Food Program said that they need $19 million to help Herat victims, and the United Nations Population Fund also reported that more than 300,000 people need humanitarian assistance in this province.

Nine days ago a 6.3 magnitude earthquake devastated districts in Herat province. Since then another two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes have rocked the province along with a string of aftershocks. The situation in the province remains critical with thousands of people having lost their homes. More than 1,000 people died in the initial quake and two more died on Sunday in the third 6.3 magnitude quake.