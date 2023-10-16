Kazakh rescuers return home after assisting earthquake-hit Herat

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2023)

A team of rescue workers from Kazakhstan returned home on Monday, October 16, after assisting in the search and rescue mission in Herat province in Afghanistan following the string of earthquakes last week.

The team, sent by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to assist in Afghanistan involved a team of 45 people; this included rescue workers, canine units from Kazakhstan’s national operational rescue team, doctors and paramedics from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry’s press service reported families and friends of the rescue workers were at the airport to welcome them home.

According to the ministry, the Kazakh rescuers provided medical care to 83 earthquake victims, helped clear debris around 211 damaged houses, and examined 700 destroyed houses in the Naib Rafi village. The team also found and recovered the body of a deceased child.

In addition, the team assisted and inspected a number of tent cities affected by a severe dust storm.

According to Kazakh news agencies, Afghan authorities thanked Kazakhstanis for their assistance in helping the earthquake victims.

“We will remember the invaluable assistance that Kazakhstan has provided to us in difficult times,” Mohajer Sahib, from the Ministry of Culture and Information of Afghanistan said while addressing the rescuers before their departure.