Kazakh rescuers return home after assisting earthquake-hit Herat
A team of rescue workers from Kazakhstan returned home on Monday, October 16, after assisting in the search and rescue mission in Herat province in Afghanistan following the string of earthquakes last week.
The team, sent by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to assist in Afghanistan involved a team of 45 people; this included rescue workers, canine units from Kazakhstan’s national operational rescue team, doctors and paramedics from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
The ministry’s press service reported families and friends of the rescue workers were at the airport to welcome them home.
According to the ministry, the Kazakh rescuers provided medical care to 83 earthquake victims, helped clear debris around 211 damaged houses, and examined 700 destroyed houses in the Naib Rafi village. The team also found and recovered the body of a deceased child.
In addition, the team assisted and inspected a number of tent cities affected by a severe dust storm.
According to Kazakh news agencies, Afghan authorities thanked Kazakhstanis for their assistance in helping the earthquake victims.
“We will remember the invaluable assistance that Kazakhstan has provided to us in difficult times,” Mohajer Sahib, from the Ministry of Culture and Information of Afghanistan said while addressing the rescuers before their departure.
China gives $5 million in aid to Herat earthquake victims
Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, Zhao Xing, said in a joint press conference with National Disaster Management Authority officials on Monday that Beijing is giving $5 million in aid to the victims of Herat earthquake.
“China is trying to deliver its emergency humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims. The Chinese government provides cash aid to the earthquake victims, which includes $4.5 million dollars and other emergency aid packages such as tents, blankets and other basic materials,” said Xing.
Meanwhile, the World Food Program said that they need $19 million to help Herat victims, and the United Nations Population Fund also reported that more than 300,000 people need humanitarian assistance in this province.
Nine days ago a 6.3 magnitude earthquake devastated districts in Herat province. Since then another two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes have rocked the province along with a string of aftershocks. The situation in the province remains critical with thousands of people having lost their homes. More than 1,000 people died in the initial quake and two more died on Sunday in the third 6.3 magnitude quake.
Haqqani: IEA made no ‘secret deal’
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani has said that the freedom of Afghanistan was achieved as a result of the struggle of the Islamic Emirate and the people of the country and that no deal was made with anyone in this regard.
“We are not beholden to anybody. We have not made a deal. If you have noticed, on the day of conquest, there were no Mujahideen (IEA fighters) in many places where conquests were achieved. We called on local people and madrassa students to go and protect it,” Haqqani said during a speech in Ziruk district of Paktika province.
He also emphasized the need to strengthen national unity and rebuild the country.
“We are tired of hostilities, we didn’t see any benefit, we didn’t feel life, we missed development,” Haqqani said.
According to him, religious and national values of Afghanistan have been damaged as a result of oppression by the former rulers of the country.
China-donated quake relief supplies arrive in Herat
The first batch of earthquake relief supplies donated by the Chinese government arrived at Afghanistan’s Herat International Airport on Sunday and was handed over to the Afghan side.
Relief materials, including tents and rollaway beds, were unloaded from two Chinese cargo planes at the airport, Xinhua reported.
The Chinese government has pledged emergency humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to help the country with earthquake relief work. China’s aid supplies mainly include tents, rollaway beds and thick blankets.
Chinese mining firm MCC-JCL Aynak Minerals Company Ltd. (MJAM) donated 2.27 million Afghani (30,000 U.S. dollars) to the quake-affected families in Herat on Thursday.
Afghanistan-based Chinese citizens donated more than 17,000 dollars to the quake-affected people in Herat on Wednesday.
