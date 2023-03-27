Kabul military hospital specialists perform life-changing surgery on Helmand man

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2023)

Brigadier General Dr. Abdul Wali Ahmadzai and a team of specialists at the Kabul military hospital have successfully operated on a man from Helmand who was born with a club foot.

The medical team from the orthopedic department of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul, said the patient, Abdul Ahmad, never received corrective surgery on his right foot as a child.

“He had not seen a doctor, he was in a defective condition,” a statement issued by the hospital read.

Now, however, Ahmad’s foot has been realigned and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Another success story was Sara, a 13-year-old girl, who had been struggling with a severe limb deformity and had been unable to walk. After successful surgery, she can now walk, doctors said.

According to the statement, the team of specialists has made enormous progress in recent months in treating patients – often performing life-changing surgery.

With the appointment of qualified staff and ensuring standards are maintained, treatment being offered is helping to prevent patients from having to travel to neighboring countries for medical treatment.