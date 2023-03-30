Health
Chile detects first case of bird flu in a human
Chile detected the first case of bird flu in a human, the country’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.
The case was detected in a 53-year-old man who presented severe influenza symptoms, according to a statement issued by the ministry, but they noted the patient was in stable condition, Reuters reported.
The government is also investigating the source of contagion as well as others who were in contact with the patient.
Chile has reported cases of the H5N1 bird flu since late last year in wild animals, read the report.
Recent cases in industrial farms caused the government to halt poultry exports. Industrial cases have also been detected in Argentina, but Brazil, the world’s largest exporter of poultry, remains free of the contagion.
Chilean health authorities noted the virus can be transmitted from birds or marine mammals to humans, but there is no known human-to-human transmission, Reuters reported.
Earlier this year, Ecuador confirmed its first case of human transmission of bird flu in a 9-year-old girl. Global health officials have said risk of transmission between humans is low, but vaccine makers have been preparing bird flu shots for humans “just in case.”
Kabul military hospital specialists perform life-changing surgery on Helmand man
Brigadier General Dr. Abdul Wali Ahmadzai and a team of specialists at the Kabul military hospital have successfully operated on a man from Helmand who was born with a club foot.
The medical team from the orthopedic department of the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan Hospital in Kabul, said the patient, Abdul Ahmad, never received corrective surgery on his right foot as a child.
“He had not seen a doctor, he was in a defective condition,” a statement issued by the hospital read.
Now, however, Ahmad’s foot has been realigned and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Another success story was Sara, a 13-year-old girl, who had been struggling with a severe limb deformity and had been unable to walk. After successful surgery, she can now walk, doctors said.
According to the statement, the team of specialists has made enormous progress in recent months in treating patients – often performing life-changing surgery.
With the appointment of qualified staff and ensuring standards are maintained, treatment being offered is helping to prevent patients from having to travel to neighboring countries for medical treatment.
Nuristan gets new clinic thanks to Swedish Committee and UN
Local officials say the construction of Malil and Mashfi Basic Healthcare Center in Nurgram district of Nuristan province is complete and the clinic is now operational.
According to officials, the healthcare center was built at a cost of 21 million afghanis with the help of the Swedish Committee and the United Nations.
Ghulam Yahya, the head of the Swedish Committee in the East Zone, said this hospital provides healthcare facilities for 32,000 people.
Naqibullah Noori, the head of public health in Nuristan, welcomed the establishment of the new hospital, and said that a lot of work has been done in the healthcare sector in the province recently and that the department had been able to improve services substantially.
“The condition of the health system in this province has improved by fifty percent,” said Noori.
The residents of Nurgram district, who had limited access to healthcare in the province in the past, have also welcomed the initiative.
“We are grateful to the Swedish Committee and UNDP for doing this basic work for us,” said a Nuristan resident.
According to the Public Health Department of Nuristan, the Swedish Committee has also established at least 37 clinics in various districts across the province.
80 Afghan children to get medical treatment in Germany: ARCS
The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) in cooperation with Germany’s Peace Village plans to take 80 Afghan children to Germany for medical treatment on Thursday.
These children are suffering from bone diseases and severe burns, according to ARCS
Eighty children will be sent to Germany, fifty-five of them for bone disease treatment and the remaining 25 have severe burns, said Irfanullah Sharafzoi, a spokesperson for ARCS.
Sharafzoi also stated that of the 90 children sent for treatment six months ago, 50 of them will return to the country on Wednesday and the rest will come home once they have recovered.
“Fifty of the children who were sent to Germany in the past year will return to the country tomorrow, and 40 of them will be returned to the country after completing their treatment in Germany,” he said.
Habib Hassan, the head of ARCS’ foreign relations said each selection phase takes place every six months and almost 1,000 children are assessed at a time by ARCS.
“So far, [over the years] 4,854 children have been treated through this process,” Hassan said.
Children eligible for treatment have to be between the ages of one and 11 and girls and boys are treated. They have their medical expenses paid by the German Peace Village Charity Foundation.
The foundation has been working in cooperation with ARCS for over 30 years in Afghanistan to facilitate the treatment of children. Wednesday’s group of children will be the 89th group to be sent to Germany.
