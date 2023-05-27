Health
WHO says it’s ready to support health system in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is ready to fully support the health system in Afghanistan and has encouraged fifty of its partners to help provide health services to the country.
“Global partnership plays a key role in helping the Afghan people in the health sector. Also, the World Health Organization is ready to lead the care of the needy in the health sector,” the statement said.
“The World Health Organization has already encouraged more than 50 partners of this organization to provide health assistance to the people of Afghanistan.”
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Health has said that WHO’s assistance is important in Afghanistan, but it is not so extensive that it can permanently remove the country’s health system problems.
Some experts meanwhile also said that while the health problems in the country have increased and people in remote areas and provinces do not have access to health services, it is the responsibility of the international community to direct the majority of humanitarian aid to health services.
Earlier, WHO said that about 17.6 million people in Afghanistan need health services and more than $188 million dollars is needed to resolve the issue.
Health
IEA reports third polio case this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s public health ministry said on Thursday a case of polio has been reported in the Nazyan district of Nangarhar province, bringing the total number of cases so far this year to three.
In a statement, the ministry said the latest polio patient is a 30-month-old boy.
The ministry also said all three cases were reported in Nangarhar.
Children in eastern provinces, including Nangahar, have always been susceptible to the polio virus.
According to the ministry, Nazyan district, where the latest case was recorded, was questionable in terms of sanitation. The statement noted the district has poor personal hygiene and sanitation conditions.
The ministry pointed out that polio can only be eradicated through vaccinations. Polio eradication campaigns are continuously conducted across the country with the help of the World Health Organization.
The ministry said that the full cooperation of the people, particularly community elders, was critical in terms of eradicating the virus and called on them to ensure all children get vaccinated during the campaigns.
Health
UN needs $500 million to provide health services in Afghanistan
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said that about $500 million is needed to provide health services in Afghanistan this year.
UNOCHA said the lack of investment in life-saving health services will lead to an increase in the deaths of the most vulnerable people in the country.
“This year, $449.9 million is needed to help 15.6 million people with essential health care services,” OCHA said in a statement.
According to the estimate, the number of people in need of health services in Afghanistan totals 17.6 million people.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently said Afghanistan has the highest maternal mortality rate in Asia with 638 deaths per 100,000 live births.
Health
EU donates 98 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan
The European Union in Afghanistan announced on Wednesday it has donated 98 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan.
Raffaella Iodice, the deputy political representative of the European Union in Afghanistan, said on Twitter that the medicine and medical supplies were transferred to Afghanistan through the “humanitarian air bridge of the European Union”.
Iodice added that the aid shows that the European Union still stands by the people of Afghanistan.
The Office for the Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Aid of the European Union has announced that from 2021 until now, 28 cargo flights have been carried out through the humanitarian air bridge of the European Union to Afghanistan.
The office added that these flights show the commitment of the European Union to help people in need in Afghanistan.
WHO says it’s ready to support health system in Afghanistan
Afghanistan-Iran issues can be resolved through talks, Muttaqi tells Qomi
Afghanistan Embassy in Ashgabat announces appointment of new commercial attache
Belgian aid worker held in Iran freed in prisoner swap
EU-Central Asia meeting calls for lifting bans on Afghan girls and women
Iran seizes oil tanker heading for US
Sudan war rages despite truce pledges
Pakistan militant attack kills three troops, officials say
Mexico bus plunges off cliff, at least 18 die
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Tahawol: World’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan discussed
Saar: IEA senior officials’ meeting at Sapedar Palace discussed
Saar: Iran and Indonesia leader’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s new representative for Afghanistan
Tahawol: Concerns over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
2.4 million people are living with disabilities in Afghanistan: OCHA
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran must stop ‘saber-rattling’ over Afghan water rights: Khalilzad
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan national futsal team in Beirut for three friendlies
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bodies of 18 Afghans found dead in Bulgarian truck arrive in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Over 4,500 Afghan refugees return home from Iran in last 3 days
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan girls robotics team to study at US universities
-
Sport4 days ago
Dhoni mania as IPL heads into tense final week
-
Sport3 days ago
All-round Ravindra Jadeja leads Chennai into IPL final