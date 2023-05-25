Health
IEA reports third polio case this year
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s public health ministry said on Thursday a case of polio has been reported in the Nazyan district of Nangarhar province, bringing the total number of cases so far this year to three.
In a statement, the ministry said the latest polio patient is a 30-month-old boy.
The ministry also said all three cases were reported in Nangarhar.
Children in eastern provinces, including Nangahar, have always been susceptible to the polio virus.
According to the ministry, Nazyan district, where the latest case was recorded, was questionable in terms of sanitation. The statement noted the district has poor personal hygiene and sanitation conditions.
The ministry pointed out that polio can only be eradicated through vaccinations. Polio eradication campaigns are continuously conducted across the country with the help of the World Health Organization.
The ministry said that the full cooperation of the people, particularly community elders, was critical in terms of eradicating the virus and called on them to ensure all children get vaccinated during the campaigns.
UN needs $500 million to provide health services in Afghanistan
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said that about $500 million is needed to provide health services in Afghanistan this year.
UNOCHA said the lack of investment in life-saving health services will lead to an increase in the deaths of the most vulnerable people in the country.
“This year, $449.9 million is needed to help 15.6 million people with essential health care services,” OCHA said in a statement.
According to the estimate, the number of people in need of health services in Afghanistan totals 17.6 million people.
This comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently said Afghanistan has the highest maternal mortality rate in Asia with 638 deaths per 100,000 live births.
EU donates 98 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan
The European Union in Afghanistan announced on Wednesday it has donated 98 tons of medicines and medical supplies to Afghanistan.
Raffaella Iodice, the deputy political representative of the European Union in Afghanistan, said on Twitter that the medicine and medical supplies were transferred to Afghanistan through the “humanitarian air bridge of the European Union”.
Iodice added that the aid shows that the European Union still stands by the people of Afghanistan.
The Office for the Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Aid of the European Union has announced that from 2021 until now, 28 cargo flights have been carried out through the humanitarian air bridge of the European Union to Afghanistan.
The office added that these flights show the commitment of the European Union to help people in need in Afghanistan.
WHO reports increase in COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday the number confirmed COVID-19 cases showed an increase by 282.5 percent in April.
There were a total of 4,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in April. Nine associated deaths happened last month, compared to four deaths in March, WHO said in a report.
During April, a total of 18,049 tests have been conducted in public laboratories, which is higher by 50.7% compared to March 2023, meanwhile, the test positivity increased from 10.8% in March to 27.4% in April.
During the reporting period, around 196,000 individuals have been vaccinated, and the proportion of those who received at least one dose slightly increased to reach 37.4%.
Local health officials in Badakhshan have also confirmed that the number COVID-19 cases is rising.
Atiqullah Faizi, provincial director of health in Badakhshan, said that over 1,100 tests were conducted in the past three weeks, of which 366 were positive for COVID-19.
Four die of suffocation in Baghlan coal mine accident
