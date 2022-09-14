Health
Hundreds of women died in childbirth in past year: health ministry
Nearly 600 mothers died while giving birth in the past year, the Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday, adding however that the maternal mortality rate was lower than the previous year.
Health Minister Qalandar Ebad said one million births took place over the past year, of which 584 births involved the death of the mothers.
He said that a large maternity institute will be established in a bid to lessen the mortality rate.
Currently, there are only two maternity hospitals in Kabul.
“I have come to this hospital from a private hospital and doctors have helped me well,” said Khori Gul, a patient at Rabia Balkhi Maternity Hospital.
“My child was born normally in this hospital and I thank the doctors for their efforts,” said Sarina, another patient.
Medics say high blood pressure, unhealthy foods, a shortage of midwives and bad traditions are the key reasons for the high maternal mortality rate in the country.
Concerns have been raised by health professionals that Afghanistan faces a serious risk of backtracking to its high maternal mortality rates of 20 years ago given the major drop in foreign funding, the shortage of healthcare workers and worsening poverty.
According to World Bank data, more than 1,600 Afghan mothers were dying for every 100,000 live births in 2001.
With strong technical and financial support from donors, the country reduced the rate to about 640 deaths by 2018.
Until the collapse of the former government, foreign donors were spending about $1 billion annually on Afghanistan’s health sector, but all development funding ceased in August, which crippled the country’s donor-dependent public health system.
Health
More than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine administered in Afghanistan
The World Health Organization (WHO), says that since August 2021, more than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine have been administered to Afghan children.
The organization said on Wednesday that more than nine million children received this number of vaccines during eight vaccination campaigns across Afghanistan.
“Ending polio in Afghanistan brings us closer to a polio-free world. We won’t stop until it’s done,” WHO tweeted.
According this organization, in 2020, 56 cases of polio were recorded in Afghanistan, and this number decreased to four cases in 2021.
The World Health Organization has emphasized that since the beginning of this year, only one case of polio has been recorded in this country.
Recently, this organization said that the number of polio cases has reached its lowest level in Afghanistan and added that currently, there is a great opportunity to eradicate this disease in this country.
Health
Health minister says two hospitals built with Iran’s help to open soon
Afghanistan’s minister of health Qalandar Ebad said Tuesday that two new hospitals funded by Iran will open soon – one in Kabul and one in Bamiyan.
According to Ebad, he discussed a number of issues with Iranian officials and reached agreements during a recent trip to Tehran. Among the issues were improving the capacity of Afghan health workers, modernizing blood banks, improving capacity to handle organ transplants and facilitating medical visas.
“The country of Iran has reached an agreement with us in various sectors, among which, in this sector, it is connecting the health centers of Afghanistan with the online medical library, increasing the capacity in the pediatric heart surgery department and cancer control,” said Ebad.
According to Ebad, the two new hospitals, both with high-tech equipment, will soon open.
He added however that domestic and foreign investment in the medical sector is needed – especially in the pharmaceutical sector.
Afghans however said they still lack access to decent health care in the country and access to quality medicine that had not expired.
Health
New York declares disaster emergency after polio detected in several counties
New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a disaster emergency on Friday and said the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts after the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area.
Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the US in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland county, close to the city, Associated Press reported.
The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau county on Long Island.
The polio virus had previously been detected in wastewater in New York City and three counties to its north: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan.
Hochul declared a state disaster emergency that allows Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines and allows doctors to issue standing orders for the vaccine.
“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” the state health commissioner, Mary Bassett, said. “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all.”’
The statewide polio vaccination rate is 79%, but the counties of Rockland, Orange and Sullivan had lower rates.
Officials have said that it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have gotten polio and don’t know it. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.
The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified adult who was unvaccinated.
