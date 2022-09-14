More than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine administered in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2022)

The World Health Organization (WHO), says that since August 2021, more than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine have been administered to Afghan children.

The organization said on Wednesday that more than nine million children received this number of vaccines during eight vaccination campaigns across Afghanistan.

“Ending polio in Afghanistan brings us closer to a polio-free world. We won’t stop until it’s done,” WHO tweeted.

According this organization, in 2020, 56 cases of polio were recorded in Afghanistan, and this number decreased to four cases in 2021.

The World Health Organization has emphasized that since the beginning of this year, only one case of polio has been recorded in this country.

Recently, this organization said that the number of polio cases has reached its lowest level in Afghanistan and added that currently, there is a great opportunity to eradicate this disease in this country.