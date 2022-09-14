Connect with us

More than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine administered in Afghanistan

Published

47 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: September 14, 2022)

The World Health Organization (WHO), says that since August 2021, more than 86.7 million doses of polio vaccine have been administered to Afghan children.

The organization said on Wednesday that more than nine million children received this number of vaccines during eight vaccination campaigns across Afghanistan.

“Ending polio in Afghanistan brings us closer to a polio-free world. We won’t stop until it’s done,” WHO tweeted.

According this organization, in 2020, 56 cases of polio were recorded in Afghanistan, and this number decreased to four cases in 2021.

The World Health Organization has emphasized that since the beginning of this year, only one case of polio has been recorded in this country.

Recently, this organization said that the number of polio cases has reached its lowest level in Afghanistan and added that currently, there is a great opportunity to eradicate this disease in this country.

Health

Health minister says two hospitals built with Iran's help to open soon

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 13, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2022)

Afghanistan’s minister of health Qalandar Ebad said Tuesday that two new hospitals funded by Iran will open soon – one in Kabul and one in Bamiyan.

According to Ebad, he discussed a number of issues with Iranian officials and reached agreements during a recent trip to Tehran. Among the issues were improving the capacity of Afghan health workers, modernizing blood banks, improving capacity to handle organ transplants and facilitating medical visas.

“The country of Iran has reached an agreement with us in various sectors, among which, in this sector, it is connecting the health centers of Afghanistan with the online medical library, increasing the capacity in the pediatric heart surgery department and cancer control,” said Ebad.

According to Ebad, the two new hospitals, both with high-tech equipment, will soon open.

He added however that domestic and foreign investment in the medical sector is needed – especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

Afghans however said they still lack access to decent health care in the country and access to quality medicine that had not expired.

Health

New York declares disaster emergency after polio detected in several counties

Published

4 days ago

on

September 10, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2022)

New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a disaster emergency on Friday and said the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts after the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area.

Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the US in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland county, close to the city, Associated Press reported.

The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau county on Long Island.

The polio virus had previously been detected in wastewater in New York City and three counties to its north: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan.

Hochul declared a state disaster emergency that allows Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines and allows doctors to issue standing orders for the vaccine.

“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” the state health commissioner, Mary Bassett, said. “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all.”’

The statewide polio vaccination rate is 79%, but the counties of Rockland, Orange and Sullivan had lower rates.

Officials have said that it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have gotten polio and don’t know it. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified adult who was unvaccinated.

Health

Afghan minister of health in Tehran to strengthen medical ties

Published

1 week ago

on

September 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: September 5, 2022)

Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health, has met with a number of Iranian officials and visited various health departments in Iran.

In his meetings with Iranian health officials, Ebad called for cooperation in the sector between Kabul and Tehran especially in terms of Iran’s health sector models.

He also said the improvement of capacity and the strengthening of educational programs was an important issue for Afghanistan and requested Iran’s cooperation in the specialized health sectors.

In accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, Afghanistan and Iran agreed to work together on a number of health related issues.

