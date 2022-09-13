Health minister says two hospitals built with Iran’s help to open soon

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2022)

Afghanistan’s minister of health Qalandar Ebad said Tuesday that two new hospitals funded by Iran will open soon – one in Kabul and one in Bamiyan.

According to Ebad, he discussed a number of issues with Iranian officials and reached agreements during a recent trip to Tehran. Among the issues were improving the capacity of Afghan health workers, modernizing blood banks, improving capacity to handle organ transplants and facilitating medical visas.

“The country of Iran has reached an agreement with us in various sectors, among which, in this sector, it is connecting the health centers of Afghanistan with the online medical library, increasing the capacity in the pediatric heart surgery department and cancer control,” said Ebad.

According to Ebad, the two new hospitals, both with high-tech equipment, will soon open.

He added however that domestic and foreign investment in the medical sector is needed – especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

Afghans however said they still lack access to decent health care in the country and access to quality medicine that had not expired.