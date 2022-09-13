Health
Health minister says two hospitals built with Iran’s help to open soon
Afghanistan’s minister of health Qalandar Ebad said Tuesday that two new hospitals funded by Iran will open soon – one in Kabul and one in Bamiyan.
According to Ebad, he discussed a number of issues with Iranian officials and reached agreements during a recent trip to Tehran. Among the issues were improving the capacity of Afghan health workers, modernizing blood banks, improving capacity to handle organ transplants and facilitating medical visas.
“The country of Iran has reached an agreement with us in various sectors, among which, in this sector, it is connecting the health centers of Afghanistan with the online medical library, increasing the capacity in the pediatric heart surgery department and cancer control,” said Ebad.
According to Ebad, the two new hospitals, both with high-tech equipment, will soon open.
He added however that domestic and foreign investment in the medical sector is needed – especially in the pharmaceutical sector.
Afghans however said they still lack access to decent health care in the country and access to quality medicine that had not expired.
Health
New York declares disaster emergency after polio detected in several counties
New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a disaster emergency on Friday and said the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts after the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area.
Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the US in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland county, close to the city, Associated Press reported.
The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau county on Long Island.
The polio virus had previously been detected in wastewater in New York City and three counties to its north: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan.
Hochul declared a state disaster emergency that allows Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines and allows doctors to issue standing orders for the vaccine.
“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” the state health commissioner, Mary Bassett, said. “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all.”’
The statewide polio vaccination rate is 79%, but the counties of Rockland, Orange and Sullivan had lower rates.
Officials have said that it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have gotten polio and don’t know it. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.
The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified adult who was unvaccinated.
Health
Afghan minister of health in Tehran to strengthen medical ties
Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health, has met with a number of Iranian officials and visited various health departments in Iran.
In his meetings with Iranian health officials, Ebad called for cooperation in the sector between Kabul and Tehran especially in terms of Iran’s health sector models.
He also said the improvement of capacity and the strengthening of educational programs was an important issue for Afghanistan and requested Iran’s cooperation in the specialized health sectors.
In accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, Afghanistan and Iran agreed to work together on a number of health related issues.
Health
AstraZeneca’s Farxiga reduces death risk in heart failure patients
AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalization and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday.
The drug belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors that were initially approved to treat type 2 diabetes. Since then, the drugs have been shown to benefit patients with chronic kidney and heart disease and prevent heart attacks.
Farxiga is the first heart failure medication to show mortality benefit across all forms of heart failure, the company said as reported by Reuters.
Detailed data from a study called ‘DELIVER’ evaluating Farxiga in patients with a form of heart failure characterized by mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction was presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress in Barcelona. Ejection fraction measures the heart’s ability to pump oxygen-rich blood into the body.
Farxiga met the study’s primary goal, inducing a statistically significant reduction in the risk of heart-related death, heart failure hospitalization and urgent heart failure visits by 18%.
A pooled analysis of DELIVER and another trial involving about 11,000 heart failure patients combined showed Farxiga reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes – including heart attacks – by 14%, and death from any cause by 10%. The drug also cut the risk of hospital admissions for heart failure by close to a third.
Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle becomes unable to pump blood as efficiently as it should, and can cause a range of serious health problems and death. Of the estimated 64 million heart failure patients globally, roughly half have reduced ejection fraction, which is equal to or less than 40%. The remainder have mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction.
