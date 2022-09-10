Health
New York declares disaster emergency after polio detected in several counties
New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, declared a disaster emergency on Friday and said the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts after the virus was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area.
Health officials began checking for signs of the virus in sewage water after the first case of polio in the US in nearly a decade was identified in July in Rockland county, close to the city, Associated Press reported.
The latest detection involved a wastewater sample collected last month in Nassau county on Long Island.
The polio virus had previously been detected in wastewater in New York City and three counties to its north: Rockland, Orange and Sullivan.
Hochul declared a state disaster emergency that allows Emergency Medical Service (EMS) workers, midwives and pharmacists to administer polio vaccines and allows doctors to issue standing orders for the vaccine.
“On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice,” the state health commissioner, Mary Bassett, said. “If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date with vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all.”’
The statewide polio vaccination rate is 79%, but the counties of Rockland, Orange and Sullivan had lower rates.
Officials have said that it is possible that hundreds of people in the state have gotten polio and don’t know it. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.
The lone confirmed case in New York involved an unidentified adult who was unvaccinated.
Afghan minister of health in Tehran to strengthen medical ties
Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health, has met with a number of Iranian officials and visited various health departments in Iran.
In his meetings with Iranian health officials, Ebad called for cooperation in the sector between Kabul and Tehran especially in terms of Iran’s health sector models.
He also said the improvement of capacity and the strengthening of educational programs was an important issue for Afghanistan and requested Iran’s cooperation in the specialized health sectors.
In accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the two countries, Afghanistan and Iran agreed to work together on a number of health related issues.
AstraZeneca’s Farxiga reduces death risk in heart failure patients
AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) blockbuster diabetes drug Farxiga led to significant reductions in the risk of hospitalization and death in people with all types of heart failure, according to study data released on Saturday.
The drug belongs to a class of medicines called SGLT2 inhibitors that were initially approved to treat type 2 diabetes. Since then, the drugs have been shown to benefit patients with chronic kidney and heart disease and prevent heart attacks.
Farxiga is the first heart failure medication to show mortality benefit across all forms of heart failure, the company said as reported by Reuters.
Detailed data from a study called ‘DELIVER’ evaluating Farxiga in patients with a form of heart failure characterized by mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction was presented at the European Society of Cardiology congress in Barcelona. Ejection fraction measures the heart’s ability to pump oxygen-rich blood into the body.
Farxiga met the study’s primary goal, inducing a statistically significant reduction in the risk of heart-related death, heart failure hospitalization and urgent heart failure visits by 18%.
A pooled analysis of DELIVER and another trial involving about 11,000 heart failure patients combined showed Farxiga reduced the risk of death from cardiovascular causes – including heart attacks – by 14%, and death from any cause by 10%. The drug also cut the risk of hospital admissions for heart failure by close to a third.
Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle becomes unable to pump blood as efficiently as it should, and can cause a range of serious health problems and death. Of the estimated 64 million heart failure patients globally, roughly half have reduced ejection fraction, which is equal to or less than 40%. The remainder have mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction.
Indonesia announces its first case of monkeypox
A man in Indonesia has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the country’s first confirmed case of the disease, authorities said late Saturday.
The 27-year-old who lives in the capital, Jakarta, had returned from an overseas trip on Aug. 8, Health Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Syahril said in a news conference. The man began experiencing symptoms five days later and went to see a doctor. He tested positive for monkeypox on Friday night and is now isolating at home, Syahril said, AP reported.
“This is a self-limiting disease that will disappear after 20 days if the patient does not have any preexisting conditions,” Syahril said, adding that the government for now did not see the need to implement any community-level restrictions to contain monkeypox.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation with more than 270 million people, has been on alert for a monkeypox spread since the World Health Organization asked countries to increase their vigilance after the United Kingdom experienced an outbreak in May. Before then, the monkeypox virus was only endemic in several African countries.
Monkeypox spreads when people have close, physical contact with an infected person’s lesions, their clothing or bedsheets.
Most people recover from monkeypox without needing treatment, but the lesions can be extremely painful. More severe cases can result in complications including brain inflammation and death.
Globally, there have been more than 31,000 cases of monkeypox reported in nearly 90 countries. Last month, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak to be a global emergency.
Monkeypox is not a totally new disease but one that has been known since at least the 1970s and has been a serious challenge in Africa for years.
With only a limited global supply of vaccines, authorities are racing to stop the spread of the disease.
