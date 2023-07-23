Kabul trade fair wraps up with 50 million AFN in sales sealed

(Last Updated On: July 23, 2023)

The week-long Imam Abu Hanifa expo has wrapped up in Kabul after business owners sealed 50 million afghanis worth of sales and an additional $45 million in commercial agreements.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment said on Sunday however that they would like to see fundamental changes brought to the tax system.

“About 50 million afghanis have been traded, and about 500 memorandums of understanding have been signed between Afghan and foreign businessmen, which are worth $45 million,” said Khairuddin Mayel, the Vice Chair of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

“We want fundamental changes to be made in the tax system so that we can provide the people with the best possible job opportunities,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took the opportunity at the expo to call on national and international businessmen to invest using the facilities created in Afghanistan, and said the IEA gives them their full support.

The ministry of commerce and industry meanwhile says it is trying to hold more trade fairs in order to boost domestic products both locally and abroad.

The acting minister of commerce and industry has said an expo will be held in Kazakhstan in the near future, where 70 booths will be dedicated to Afghan products.

“We hope that the expo we are having next week in Kazakhstan will be as successful as this exhibition and more than this, and in that exhibition 70 booths have been allocated for our entrepreneurs for free,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry.

The national and international exhibition of Imam Abu Hanifah was held in the capital Kabul for seven days, where domestic products were displayed in 600 booths, of which 120 booths were dedicated to women.

Along with domestic companies, foreign companies from Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Pakistan and other countries also exhibited their products.