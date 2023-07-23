Business
Kabul trade fair wraps up with 50 million AFN in sales sealed
The week-long Imam Abu Hanifa expo has wrapped up in Kabul after business owners sealed 50 million afghanis worth of sales and an additional $45 million in commercial agreements.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment said on Sunday however that they would like to see fundamental changes brought to the tax system.
“About 50 million afghanis have been traded, and about 500 memorandums of understanding have been signed between Afghan and foreign businessmen, which are worth $45 million,” said Khairuddin Mayel, the Vice Chair of the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
“We want fundamental changes to be made in the tax system so that we can provide the people with the best possible job opportunities,” said Mohammad Yunus Mohmand, deputy head of ACCI.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took the opportunity at the expo to call on national and international businessmen to invest using the facilities created in Afghanistan, and said the IEA gives them their full support.
The ministry of commerce and industry meanwhile says it is trying to hold more trade fairs in order to boost domestic products both locally and abroad.
The acting minister of commerce and industry has said an expo will be held in Kazakhstan in the near future, where 70 booths will be dedicated to Afghan products.
“We hope that the expo we are having next week in Kazakhstan will be as successful as this exhibition and more than this, and in that exhibition 70 booths have been allocated for our entrepreneurs for free,” said Nooruddin Azizi, acting minister of commerce and industry.
The national and international exhibition of Imam Abu Hanifah was held in the capital Kabul for seven days, where domestic products were displayed in 600 booths, of which 120 booths were dedicated to women.
Along with domestic companies, foreign companies from Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Pakistan and other countries also exhibited their products.
Business
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday that Afghanistan has for the first time exported pomegranate juice from Herat province to the United States.
“The first shipment of pomegranate juice from Pamir Cola factory was exported to America from Herat Province, Afghanistan,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Saturday.
The company has been operating since 2018, and the company has exported its products to several countries, such as India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Germany.
Officials in Herat province say that this shows the export opportunities that exist.
“It is known that with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, exports have increased, and yesterday we saw that a shipment of pomegranate juice was exported to the United States through the port of Karachi, and this is an important step for the growth of Afghanistan’s economy, and it shows that the capacity to increase exports to other countries is available,” said Nisar Ahmad Elyas, a spokesman for the Herat governor.
Afghanistan is one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world, with an annual production of about 600,000 tons. Pomegranates are grown in 33 out of 34 provinces, with Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, and Balkh being the main producers.
According to a report by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), pomegranate juice can fetch up to $4 per liter on the international market, compared to $0.5 per kilogram for fresh pomegranates.
Business
Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan
More than 600 investors and businessmen from Pakistan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the “2nd Imam Abu Hanifa International Expo and Trade Fair” being held in Kabul.
The expo organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) from July 16-22, where large number of women traders and industrialists participated in the expo along with their products.
Meanwhile, the Trade development Authority of Pakistan and over 25 renowned Pakistani industrialists, also parted in the expo.
“Pakistani, Turkish, and Turkmen attaché participated in the B2B conference organized by the ACCI, listens to the presentations presented by the different governmental organizations, and show their interest to invest in Afghanistan,” ACCI tweeted.
The expo would not only help promote the local products of Afghan businessmen but also enhance their linkages with the regional partners.
The Expo is part of the efforts of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce aimed at purely promoting bilateral trade relations, regardless of political interests.
Motiwala stated that Pakistan is also playing all possible facilitation for Afghanistan’s smooth global trade through the transit facility provided by Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan has granted massive tariff concessions on all Afghan fruits and vegetables exports to Pakistan.
Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, which kicked off from July 16 will be continued to July 22 at the International Exhibition Center of Afghanistan.
The purpose of this exhibition is to promote Afghanistan’s local products, familiarize Afghan traders and manufacturers with new products of other countries, create new opportunities for export, import and joint ventures, and expand trade relations between Afghan and international traders.
Business
Finance Ministry revives 12 state-owned companies
Finance Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal says from 44 state-owned companies that were inactive or partially active in the previous government, 12 of them have been fully reactivated.
Haqmal said that with the activation of these companies, employment has been provided for thousands of citizens in the country.
He added that efforts are underway to activate other state-owned companies in the future.
The ministry has stated that most of these activated companies are manufacturing firms.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has said that the government does not have an allocated budget to activate the rest of the companies, but tries to reactivate some companies from their own assets and others in cooperation with the private sector.
