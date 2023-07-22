Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA

(Last Updated On: July 22, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday that Afghanistan has for the first time exported pomegranate juice from Herat province to the United States.

“The first shipment of pomegranate juice from Pamir Cola factory was exported to America from Herat Province, Afghanistan,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Saturday.

The company has been operating since 2018, and the company has exported its products to several countries, such as India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Germany.

Officials in Herat province say that this shows the export opportunities that exist.

“It is known that with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, exports have increased, and yesterday we saw that a shipment of pomegranate juice was exported to the United States through the port of Karachi, and this is an important step for the growth of Afghanistan’s economy, and it shows that the capacity to increase exports to other countries is available,” said Nisar Ahmad Elyas, a spokesman for the Herat governor.

Afghanistan is one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world, with an annual production of about 600,000 tons. Pomegranates are grown in 33 out of 34 provinces, with Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, and Balkh being the main producers.

According to a report by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), pomegranate juice can fetch up to $4 per liter on the international market, compared to $0.5 per kilogram for fresh pomegranates.