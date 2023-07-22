Business
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said on Saturday that Afghanistan has for the first time exported pomegranate juice from Herat province to the United States.
“The first shipment of pomegranate juice from Pamir Cola factory was exported to America from Herat Province, Afghanistan,” IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted Saturday.
The company has been operating since 2018, and the company has exported its products to several countries, such as India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Germany.
Officials in Herat province say that this shows the export opportunities that exist.
“It is known that with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, exports have increased, and yesterday we saw that a shipment of pomegranate juice was exported to the United States through the port of Karachi, and this is an important step for the growth of Afghanistan’s economy, and it shows that the capacity to increase exports to other countries is available,” said Nisar Ahmad Elyas, a spokesman for the Herat governor.
Afghanistan is one of the largest producers of pomegranates in the world, with an annual production of about 600,000 tons. Pomegranates are grown in 33 out of 34 provinces, with Kandahar, Helmand, Farah, Herat, and Balkh being the main producers.
According to a report by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), pomegranate juice can fetch up to $4 per liter on the international market, compared to $0.5 per kilogram for fresh pomegranates.
Business
Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan
More than 600 investors and businessmen from Pakistan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the “2nd Imam Abu Hanifa International Expo and Trade Fair” being held in Kabul.
The expo organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) from July 16-22, where large number of women traders and industrialists participated in the expo along with their products.
Meanwhile, the Trade development Authority of Pakistan and over 25 renowned Pakistani industrialists, also parted in the expo.
“Pakistani, Turkish, and Turkmen attaché participated in the B2B conference organized by the ACCI, listens to the presentations presented by the different governmental organizations, and show their interest to invest in Afghanistan,” ACCI tweeted.
The expo would not only help promote the local products of Afghan businessmen but also enhance their linkages with the regional partners.
The Expo is part of the efforts of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce aimed at purely promoting bilateral trade relations, regardless of political interests.
Motiwala stated that Pakistan is also playing all possible facilitation for Afghanistan’s smooth global trade through the transit facility provided by Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan has granted massive tariff concessions on all Afghan fruits and vegetables exports to Pakistan.
Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, which kicked off from July 16 will be continued to July 22 at the International Exhibition Center of Afghanistan.
The purpose of this exhibition is to promote Afghanistan’s local products, familiarize Afghan traders and manufacturers with new products of other countries, create new opportunities for export, import and joint ventures, and expand trade relations between Afghan and international traders.
Business
Finance Ministry revives 12 state-owned companies
Finance Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal says from 44 state-owned companies that were inactive or partially active in the previous government, 12 of them have been fully reactivated.
Haqmal said that with the activation of these companies, employment has been provided for thousands of citizens in the country.
He added that efforts are underway to activate other state-owned companies in the future.
The ministry has stated that most of these activated companies are manufacturing firms.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has said that the government does not have an allocated budget to activate the rest of the companies, but tries to reactivate some companies from their own assets and others in cooperation with the private sector.
Business
Securing trade ties with region a foreign policy priority for IEA: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says expanding trade relations with regional countries and connecting the region through trade is at the top of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy.
Muttaqi made the remarks on the occasion of Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair in Kabul on Tuesday.
At the event, Muttaqi said that the IEA’s foreign policy is economy-oriented, and within the framework of this policy, they want to increase the volume of trade and transit, implement large regional economic projects and attract investment.
He added that facilitating the business process and creating modern infrastructure is one of the most important programs of the Islamic Emirate.
He asked all foreign and domestic investors to invest in Afghanistan because, according to him, the conditions for investment in the country have been provided.
Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that investment facilities have been provided in Afghanistan in various sectors.
“The current situation is suitable for investment, now there is security, transparency in the system and foreign investors can invest in the country,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of MoIC.
In addition, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have also noted that good conditions for economic activities have been provided in the country.
According to them, IEA has always tried to prevent political issues from overshadowing business.
Economic experts have also said that if Afghanistan’s economic relations with regional and neighboring countries become more regular, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of the region and neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.
