Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan

More than 600 investors and businessmen from Pakistan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the “2nd Imam Abu Hanifa International Expo and Trade Fair” being held in Kabul.

The expo organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) from July 16-22, where large number of women traders and industrialists participated in the expo along with their products.

Meanwhile, the Trade development Authority of Pakistan and over 25 renowned Pakistani industrialists, also parted in the expo.

“Pakistani, Turkish, and Turkmen attaché participated in the B2B conference organized by the ACCI, listens to the presentations presented by the different governmental organizations, and show their interest to invest in Afghanistan,” ACCI tweeted.

The expo would not only help promote the local products of Afghan businessmen but also enhance their linkages with the regional partners.

The Expo is part of the efforts of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce aimed at purely promoting bilateral trade relations, regardless of political interests.

Motiwala stated that Pakistan is also playing all possible facilitation for Afghanistan’s smooth global trade through the transit facility provided by Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has granted massive tariff concessions on all Afghan fruits and vegetables exports to Pakistan.

Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, which kicked off from July 16 will be continued to July 22 at the International Exhibition Center of Afghanistan.

The purpose of this exhibition is to promote Afghanistan’s local products, familiarize Afghan traders and manufacturers with new products of other countries, create new opportunities for export, import and joint ventures, and expand trade relations between Afghan and international traders.