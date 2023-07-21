Business
Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region including Pakistan
More than 600 investors and businessmen from Pakistan, Iran and Turkmenistan are participating in the “2nd Imam Abu Hanifa International Expo and Trade Fair” being held in Kabul.
The expo organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) from July 16-22, where large number of women traders and industrialists participated in the expo along with their products.
Meanwhile, the Trade development Authority of Pakistan and over 25 renowned Pakistani industrialists, also parted in the expo.
“Pakistani, Turkish, and Turkmen attaché participated in the B2B conference organized by the ACCI, listens to the presentations presented by the different governmental organizations, and show their interest to invest in Afghanistan,” ACCI tweeted.
The expo would not only help promote the local products of Afghan businessmen but also enhance their linkages with the regional partners.
The Expo is part of the efforts of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce aimed at purely promoting bilateral trade relations, regardless of political interests.
Motiwala stated that Pakistan is also playing all possible facilitation for Afghanistan’s smooth global trade through the transit facility provided by Pakistan.
He said that Pakistan has granted massive tariff concessions on all Afghan fruits and vegetables exports to Pakistan.
Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, which kicked off from July 16 will be continued to July 22 at the International Exhibition Center of Afghanistan.
The purpose of this exhibition is to promote Afghanistan’s local products, familiarize Afghan traders and manufacturers with new products of other countries, create new opportunities for export, import and joint ventures, and expand trade relations between Afghan and international traders.
Finance Ministry revives 12 state-owned companies
Finance Ministry spokesperson Ahmad Wali Haqmal says from 44 state-owned companies that were inactive or partially active in the previous government, 12 of them have been fully reactivated.
Haqmal said that with the activation of these companies, employment has been provided for thousands of citizens in the country.
He added that efforts are underway to activate other state-owned companies in the future.
The ministry has stated that most of these activated companies are manufacturing firms.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has said that the government does not have an allocated budget to activate the rest of the companies, but tries to reactivate some companies from their own assets and others in cooperation with the private sector.
Securing trade ties with region a foreign policy priority for IEA: Muttaqi
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi says expanding trade relations with regional countries and connecting the region through trade is at the top of the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy.
Muttaqi made the remarks on the occasion of Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National & International Expo & Trade Fair in Kabul on Tuesday.
At the event, Muttaqi said that the IEA’s foreign policy is economy-oriented, and within the framework of this policy, they want to increase the volume of trade and transit, implement large regional economic projects and attract investment.
He added that facilitating the business process and creating modern infrastructure is one of the most important programs of the Islamic Emirate.
He asked all foreign and domestic investors to invest in Afghanistan because, according to him, the conditions for investment in the country have been provided.
Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that investment facilities have been provided in Afghanistan in various sectors.
“The current situation is suitable for investment, now there is security, transparency in the system and foreign investors can invest in the country,” said Qudratullah Jamal, deputy minister of MoIC.
In addition, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have also noted that good conditions for economic activities have been provided in the country.
According to them, IEA has always tried to prevent political issues from overshadowing business.
Economic experts have also said that if Afghanistan’s economic relations with regional and neighboring countries become more regular, it will have a positive effect on the economic situation of the region and neighboring countries, including Afghanistan.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree on route of trans-Afghan railway project
Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Tuesday agreed on the route of a railway project connecting the three countries.
Afghanistan Railway Authority said in a statement that the rail link will pass through the country’s Mazar-i-Sharif city and Kharlachi border crossing in Paktia.
The agreement was signed in a trilateral meeting in Islamabad that was attended by railway officials of the three countries and Pakistan’s railways and finance ministers. Afghan and Uzbek ambassadors in Islamabad were also present.
At the meeting, the parties also approved a one-year plan for the project based on which international consulting firms will prepare information about the project to share with international financial institutions and countries to attract their investment in the project.
They also stressed that the feasibility study of the project should be conducted with full accuracy, quality and appropriate speed so that practical work could start soon.
