Kajaki Dam power plant project officially inaugurated

(Last Updated On: July 27, 2022)

The Kajaki Dam hydroelectric power plant project in Helmand province was officially inaugurated Wednesday after being completed at a cost of $174 million.

This key project, which will supply 100 megawatts of power, will serve the people of Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund said at the inauguration, which was attended by a number of high-ranking officials,the “country cannot be developed with the aid of foreigners, we can develop our country with our domestic resources”.

Baradar also said that with the implementation of this project, 100,000 hectares of agricultural land will be irrigated.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi also addressed guests and said: “There was a 20-year war in the name of human rights, women’s rights and democracy, but the actors had issued a jungle law here in Afghanistan.”

Hanafi also said that the IEA has the capacity to provide investment opportunities for investors.

Hanafi said: “We ask those who invested in the war sector in the past years to invest in the economy sector in Afghanistan now, and we will ensure their security.”

Turkish Ambassador to Kabul Cihad Erginay, also addressed the event and electric energy is important for the reconstruction of the economic sector.

Construction on the project was carried out by 77 Turkish Company.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sher Muhammad Abbas Stangzai, at the inauguration ceremony said: “We should trust our leaders and leaders should trust the people.”

Raising ourselves up is the only way to free our future generations from slavery, he added.

Mawlavi Abdulrahmanur Rahmani, deputy head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat told guests at Kajaki Dam event they are committed to providing reliable and affordable electricity to citizens.

The expansion of high voltage power lines to Kandahar and connecting high voltage lines between Kandahar and Ghazni are the next major projects which include installation of five sub stations, Rahmani said.