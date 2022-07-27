Latest News
House Republicans demand declassification of info on chaotic US withdrawal
House Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to release information related to the chaotic withdrawal of US troops almost a year ago that preceded the collapse of the former Afghan government.
According to the Washington Examiner, GOP members of the House Intelligence Committee sent a letter to the secretaries of defense and state, urging them to comply with previous requests to release preliminary findings regarding the “rapid fall” of Afghanistan after 20 years of war.
Lawmakers initially requested the information in December as they put together their own investigation to determine the “root causes” of the collapse.
“There must be a full accounting of US government’s investments in the [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces] and Afghan government and an understanding of why those efforts failed in such rapid and dramatic fashion,” the group of lawmakers, led by Republican Mike Turner, wrote.
“It is unclear why the [Department of Defense] needs this information to remain classified and withheld from the public.”
The United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan nearly one year ago, and the government collapsed on August 15.
Shortly after, the Biden administration was tasked with providing the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) information so officials could investigate the cause of the collapse of the Afghan government.
“Most of the information contained in these supplemental annexes was classified by the DoD in 2017 at the request of the former Afghan president and in agreement with the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General,” the letter states.
“Those organizations no longer exist, and there appears to be no compelling reason for this information to be withheld from public release.”
Republicans have long planned investigations into the Afghanistan debacle, with lawmakers calling for open congressional hearings on how the Biden administration handled the withdrawal of troops as well as the evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies. That could come to fruition next year if the GOP wins one or both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections, the Washington Examiner reported.
OIC chief says coordinated, strategic approach needed for Afghanistan
Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha said on Tuesday there was a pressing need for a “well-coordinated and strategically integrated approach to the wide range of challenges facing Afghanistan and its people”.
In a statement to delegates at the Tashkent International Conference on Afghanistan: Security and Economic Development, which was read out by IOC special envoy to Afghanistan Tarig Ali Bakhiet, Taha said such an approach would only be feasible though pursuing sustained and constructive engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
Taha also called on multilateral aid, development, and humanitarian organizations to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan’s vulnerable communities.
He encouraged OIC Member States, world countries, and international as well as regional organizations to consider making contributions to the OIC Trust Fund for Afghanistan.
“The larger the support to the Trust Fund, the wider the scope of assistance projects will be, and subsequently greater segments of Afghan society would benefit from such assistance programs,” he said.
Taha indicated that the ultimate objective lies in promoting the realization and enjoyment of fundamental rights and freedoms by all Afghan citizens in a secure, stable and economically thriving environment.
Tomas Niklasson, the Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, meanwhile issued a short statement after Tuesday’s meeting and said he “underlined the lack of a recognised Afghan government and the need for inclusive governance where all Afghan women and men have a say and where different political factions and ethnic and sectarian groups are represented.”
Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Yue Xiaoyong also addressed the meeting and noted that the situation in Afghanistan directly affects security and stability around the world.
Yue stressed that to date, 72 percent of the population of Afghanistan lives below the poverty line, while the unemployment rate is 40 percent.
“China is doing everything possible to improve the situation in Afghanistan,” he said.
“For example, China provided 15 million yuan to mitigate the effects of the recent earthquake. Moreover, we continue importing agricultural products from Afghanistan.”
Yue urged the global community to continue building multilateral coordination and cooperation regarding the situation in Afghanistan.
Tashkent Summit: Muttaqi urges the world to recognize IEA as new govt
Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said in Tashkent on Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate will not allow the security of neighboring countries and the region to be threatened from Afghanistan’s territory.
Amir Khan Muttaqi outlined the achievements of the IEA in the past eleven months and called for positive political interaction with countries in the region and around the world.
In addition, he emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is pursuing economic and commercial cooperation and attracting foreign investment “with a balanced approach.”
“New government provided security in a short time in the country; it opened and activated security organs; it preserved the government’s fundamentals; it provided services for the citizens,” Muttaqi said.
According to him, the new government believes in political reforms and is committed to bringing changes in all sectors.
“We believe in political reforms and we are committed to bringing changes in all sectors of the government,” he added.
Furthermore, Muttaqi considers the Islamic Emirate to be committed to respecting the rights of all Afghan citizens, especially women, and emphasizes that dozens of high-ranking officials of the former government have returned to the country in recent weeks.
Moreover, the establishment of a 100,000-strong army, the formation of a 140,000-strong police force without external financial support, zero corruption in government offices, management of the economic and banking crisis, as well as the start of several large infrastructure projects, including the Kajaki Dam’s hydro-electric plant, are among the achievements of the IEA over the last 10 months – which Muttaqi presented at this conference.
“Undoubtedly, we are interested in legitimate demands of the world and we will respect it; but we will never accept foreigner’s culture because it cannot be implemented in our country and we urge the world to respect Afghans’ beliefs and convictions,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA’s spokesman.
In the meantime, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West, Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, the deputy of the US Department of Finance, and the representative of the UN Secretary General in Afghanistan also participated at this international conference.
Representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India, as well as representatives from Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan also attended.
UN urges IEA to respect women’s rights in Afghanistan
The United Nations once again called for the reopening of girls’ schools above the sixth grade, saying that Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are prohibited from going to school.
Alison Davidian, the UN Women Representative in Afghanistan, has criticized the absence of female representatives in the cabinet and added that women face restrictions while traveling.
“Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are prohibited from going to school; women cannot work in government offices; there are no women in the cabinet and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs,” said Davidian. “Women must be accompanied by a man when traveling; similarly, they should cover their faces in public.
The Islamic Emirate emphasizes constructive interaction with the countries of the region, but none of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries have taken a step towards recognizing the new government.
