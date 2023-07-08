Latest News
Kandahar reports rise in melon yield
Officials in the Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock in Kandahar say that the yield of melons and watermelons in the province has increased this year.
They say that although lesser melons and watermelons have been cultivated compared to last year, this year has seen greater yields.
According to them, about 12,000 tons of watermelons and melons will be harvested from Kandahar province this year.
“Melons are grown on 800 hectares of land, and the yield reaches 6,000 tons. Watermelon has been cultivated in 600 hectares of land, and its yield reaches 6,000 tons,” Emal Hakimi, director of the Kandahar Fruit and Vegetable Processing Department, said.
A number of farmers say that they are satisfied with the price of watermelon and melon.
“We are busy with transfers to Kabul and Ghazni. Alhamdulillah, the rates are very reasonable,” Lalai, a farmer in Kandahar, said.
According officials, Afghan watermelon and melons were exported to regional countries, especially India, last year. It is not clear whether or not this year too there will be exports.
First Qashqari oil well extraction starts in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says a test extraction from the first Qashqari oil well has kicked off in Afghanistan’s Sar-e-Pul province.
In a trip to the province on Saturday, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said the oil of this province is one of the important economic resources of the country.
Delawar stated that using the revenues of oil extraction is one of the priorities of Islamic Emirate to implement other projects in the country.
In the near future, 100 tons of oil will be extracted daily from Qashqari oil wells in the province, he said.
He also added that the revenues of these mines will be used for the development of the country.
Economic experts meanwhile say the processing of petroleum products should be done inside the country because the processing inside will create jobs for many citizens.
It should be noted that there are ten wells in the Qashgari oil field of Sarpol, five of which are active, and “Afghan China” company has started drilling twelve wells in the Qashgari field and two more wells in Agh Darya, which is related to the center of Sarpol. Is.
Iran executes two Afghan men over shrine attack
Iran publicly executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a shrine in October, Iranian state media reported.
Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Sayed Naeem Hashimi Qitali were hanged in front of hundreds of spectators before dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The attack on Shah Chergah shrine in Shiraz killed 13 people and wounded 30 others.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iran Human Rights earlier said that Rashidi and Qitali were sentenced to death without any evidence.
Karzai, German FM call for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a video call have stressed the need for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan.
Karzai said on Twitter that he appreciated the German diplomat’s “unwavering support to the noble cause” of education for girls and return of women to work.
He said that they also discussed the importance of intra-Afghan dialogue as “an appropriate approach for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.”
Karzai thanked the foreign minister for Germany’s assistance to Afghanistan and expressed hope for its continuation.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has barred girls from high schools and universities and has imposed restrictions on women’s work.
IEA has repeatedly said that it is committed to rights of women to educate and work, but has also called on the foreign community not to interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan.
