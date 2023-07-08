Iran executes two Afghan men over shrine attack

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2023)

Iran publicly executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a shrine in October, Iranian state media reported.

Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Sayed Naeem Hashimi Qitali were hanged in front of hundreds of spectators before dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The attack on Shah Chergah shrine in Shiraz killed 13 people and wounded 30 others.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

Iran Human Rights earlier said that Rashidi and Qitali were sentenced to death without any evidence.