Iran executes two Afghan men over shrine attack
Iran publicly executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a shrine in October, Iranian state media reported.
Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Sayed Naeem Hashimi Qitali were hanged in front of hundreds of spectators before dawn in the southern city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported.
The attack on Shah Chergah shrine in Shiraz killed 13 people and wounded 30 others.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Iran Human Rights earlier said that Rashidi and Qitali were sentenced to death without any evidence.
Karzai, German FM call for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a video call have stressed the need for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan.
Karzai said on Twitter that he appreciated the German diplomat’s “unwavering support to the noble cause” of education for girls and return of women to work.
He said that they also discussed the importance of intra-Afghan dialogue as “an appropriate approach for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.”
Karzai thanked the foreign minister for Germany’s assistance to Afghanistan and expressed hope for its continuation.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has barred girls from high schools and universities and has imposed restrictions on women’s work.
IEA has repeatedly said that it is committed to rights of women to educate and work, but has also called on the foreign community not to interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan.
150 couples tie the knot at mass weddings in Kabul and Herat
A mass wedding of nearly 150 young couples took place in Kabul and Herat was held in Kabul and Herat provinces on Friday.
Organizers said they wanted to avoid extravagant spending that often happens around wedding ceremonies in a bid to move away from the tradition of lavish nuptials.
Couples were assessed ahead of the ceremony, which was conducted in a transparent manner, the organizers said.
“About 41,300 afghanis was spent for each couple, and the total mass wedding cost more than 4.1 million afghanis,” said one of the organizers in Kabul.
“This is the seventh round of Imam Sajad’s charity mass wedding and fifty couples participated in this program,” said an organizer in Herat.
Some religious scholars meanwhile say the exorbitant wedding expenses and unsavory traditions have prevented young people from getting married, and many of them are forced to go abroad to find work in order to make money to pay for their weddings.
The culture of mass weddings has been promoted in a number of provinces in the country and in recent months, dozens of young couples have participated in mass weddings in Nimruz, Kandahar and Kabul.
Recognition of IEA by neighbors ‘a good proposition’: Pakistan envoy
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Ali Durrani has said that simultaneous recognition of the government in Kabul by all the neighboring states is a good proposition, but things should improve for that to happen.
“Pakistan’s recognition of the Taliban (IEA) government is not enough. Other countries of the region too, especially, should do it. A simultaneous recognition of the government in Kabul by all the neighboring states is a good proposition. For that things will have to be better and a conducive environment created. I will say it is a good policy that the Taliban (IEA) government should be recognised collectively,” Durrani told Defence Journal.
On the issue of TTP, Durrani said: “We are collectively addressing this issue, and are hopeful that things will turn out to be better. Improving the security situation will help both the countries.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has said that the IEA’s participation in the next meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) depends on the consensus of member countries.
Earlier, IEA’s foreign ministry criticized the SCO for not inviting them to the recent meeting of heads of SCO member countries.
