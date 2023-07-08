Karzai, German FM call for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: July 8, 2023)

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in a video call have stressed the need for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan.

Karzai said on Twitter that he appreciated the German diplomat’s “unwavering support to the noble cause” of education for girls and return of women to work.

He said that they also discussed the importance of intra-Afghan dialogue as “an appropriate approach for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Karzai thanked the foreign minister for Germany’s assistance to Afghanistan and expressed hope for its continuation.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has barred girls from high schools and universities and has imposed restrictions on women’s work.

IEA has repeatedly said that it is committed to rights of women to educate and work, but has also called on the foreign community not to interfere in the internal matters of Afghanistan.