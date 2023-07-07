150 couples tie the knot at mass weddings in Kabul and Herat 

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2023)

A mass wedding of nearly 150 young couples took place in Kabul and Herat was held in Kabul and Herat provinces on Friday.

Organizers said they wanted to avoid extravagant spending that often happens around wedding ceremonies in a bid to move away from the tradition of lavish nuptials.

Couples were assessed ahead of the ceremony, which was conducted in a transparent manner, the organizers said.

“About 41,300 afghanis was spent for each couple, and the total mass wedding cost more than 4.1 million afghanis,” said one of the organizers in Kabul.

“This is the seventh round of Imam Sajad’s charity mass wedding and fifty couples participated in this program,” said an organizer in Herat.

Some religious scholars meanwhile say the exorbitant wedding expenses and unsavory traditions have prevented young people from getting married, and many of them are forced to go abroad to find work in order to make money to pay for their weddings.

The culture of mass weddings has been promoted in a number of provinces in the country and in recent months, dozens of young couples have participated in mass weddings in Nimruz, Kandahar and Kabul.