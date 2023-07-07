Latest News
Recognition of IEA by neighbors ‘a good proposition’: Pakistan envoy
Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Ali Durrani has said that simultaneous recognition of the government in Kabul by all the neighboring states is a good proposition, but things should improve for that to happen.
“Pakistan’s recognition of the Taliban (IEA) government is not enough. Other countries of the region too, especially, should do it. A simultaneous recognition of the government in Kabul by all the neighboring states is a good proposition. For that things will have to be better and a conducive environment created. I will say it is a good policy that the Taliban (IEA) government should be recognised collectively,” Durrani told Defence Journal.
On the issue of TTP, Durrani said: “We are collectively addressing this issue, and are hopeful that things will turn out to be better. Improving the security situation will help both the countries.”
Meanwhile, Moscow has said that the IEA’s participation in the next meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) depends on the consensus of member countries.
Earlier, IEA’s foreign ministry criticized the SCO for not inviting them to the recent meeting of heads of SCO member countries.
Beauty salons banned because they offer forbidden services: IEA
Women’s beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms’ families during wedding festivities, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday.
IEA has given beauty salons in the country one month to wind down their businesses and close shop, drawing concern from international officials worried about the impact on female entrepreneurs.
In a video clip released Thursday, Mohammad Sadiq Akif, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, listed a series of services salons offered that he said went against Islam.
Those included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people’s hair to augment a woman’s natural hair and the application of makeup, which would interfere with the ablutions required before offering prayers, he said.
In addition, the salons cause economic stress on grooms’ families, who are required by custom to pay for the pre-wedding salon visit by the bride and her close female relatives, he said.
James Dobbins, former US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, dies at 81
James Dobbins, America’s former special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, has died at the age of 81.
The death, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, was announced by the Rand Corp., a think tank where Dobbins had previously led a center on international security and defense policy.
Dobbins served as US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan between May 2013 and July 2014. He also served as envoy to Kosovo, Bosnia, Haiti, and Somalia.
In 2001, he led negotiations leading to the Bonn Agreement, and served as acting Ambassador of the United States to Afghanistan during the transitional period.
In Mr. Dobbins’s view, U.S. policymakers made strategic blunders by focusing too many resources on counterinsurgency fights against the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Instead, he said a better path was building local alliances and regional security networks to give Afghans a greater sense of safety and a stake in keeping the system in place.
He reflected interventionist instincts that the United States should be involved in “nation building” as “the inescapable responsibility of the world’s only superpower.”
After takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate, Dobbins insisted this was the moment for renewed engagement in Afghanistan. Isolation, he said, may seem more appealing to US officials because it requires “no decisions, no resources and no political exposure.”
“But it never works,” Dobbins said. “In the history of foreign affairs, as far I know, it has never produced the desired results.”
Muttaqi meets UK’s Chargé d’Affaires, discusses need for consular services
The British Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan Robert Dixon met with the acting minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate during a trip to Kabul on Wednesday where they discussed the issue of consular services.
According to a statement, the IEA asked Dixon to allow the IEA to take charge of consular services in the UK.
The two sides also discussed strengthening security and stability, investment opportunities, health and education, and improving relations between the two nations, the ministry tweeted.
“Britain should engage with Kabul with confidence and courage,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry.
Takal quoted Muttaqi as saying: “The approach towards the Islamic Emirate should not be based on media reports, but should be based on mutual respect, and should be chosen realistically and truly.”
After the political developments in the country in August 2021, the British embassy in Kabul was closed and the mission was moved to Doha at the level of chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan.
Currently, Britain does not recognize the IEA government, and the ambassador and staff at the Afghan embassy in London were appointed under the previous government.
Pakistan prime minister urges OIC to draw up strategy to deter Islamophobia
De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf
Chinese mining firm to invest $350 million in Afghanistan
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
About 600 sq km of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Saar: Calls for handing over Afghanistan’s consular in Britain to IEA
Tahawol: UNAMA’s effort to pull Afghanistan out of global isolation
Saar: Pakistan and Tajikistan concerned over security in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s visit with Chinese ambassador to Kabul discussed
