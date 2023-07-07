Recognition of IEA by neighbors ‘a good proposition’: Pakistan envoy

(Last Updated On: July 7, 2023)

Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Ali Durrani has said that simultaneous recognition of the government in Kabul by all the neighboring states is a good proposition, but things should improve for that to happen.

“Pakistan’s recognition of the Taliban (IEA) government is not enough. Other countries of the region too, especially, should do it. A simultaneous recognition of the government in Kabul by all the neighboring states is a good proposition. For that things will have to be better and a conducive environment created. I will say it is a good policy that the Taliban (IEA) government should be recognised collectively,” Durrani told Defence Journal.

On the issue of TTP, Durrani said: “We are collectively addressing this issue, and are hopeful that things will turn out to be better. Improving the security situation will help both the countries.”

Meanwhile, Moscow has said that the IEA’s participation in the next meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) depends on the consensus of member countries.

Earlier, IEA’s foreign ministry criticized the SCO for not inviting them to the recent meeting of heads of SCO member countries.