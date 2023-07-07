Latest News
Beauty salons banned because they offer forbidden services: IEA
Women’s beauty salons were banned in Afghanistan because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardships for grooms’ families during wedding festivities, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Thursday.
IEA has given beauty salons in the country one month to wind down their businesses and close shop, drawing concern from international officials worried about the impact on female entrepreneurs.
In a video clip released Thursday, Mohammad Sadiq Akif, the spokesman for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, listed a series of services salons offered that he said went against Islam.
Those included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people’s hair to augment a woman’s natural hair and the application of makeup, which would interfere with the ablutions required before offering prayers, he said.
In addition, the salons cause economic stress on grooms’ families, who are required by custom to pay for the pre-wedding salon visit by the bride and her close female relatives, he said.
James Dobbins, former US special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, dies at 81
James Dobbins, America’s former special envoy for Afghanistan and Pakistan, has died at the age of 81.
The death, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, was announced by the Rand Corp., a think tank where Dobbins had previously led a center on international security and defense policy.
Dobbins served as US Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan between May 2013 and July 2014. He also served as envoy to Kosovo, Bosnia, Haiti, and Somalia.
In 2001, he led negotiations leading to the Bonn Agreement, and served as acting Ambassador of the United States to Afghanistan during the transitional period.
In Mr. Dobbins’s view, U.S. policymakers made strategic blunders by focusing too many resources on counterinsurgency fights against the Taliban and al-Qaeda. Instead, he said a better path was building local alliances and regional security networks to give Afghans a greater sense of safety and a stake in keeping the system in place.
He reflected interventionist instincts that the United States should be involved in “nation building” as “the inescapable responsibility of the world’s only superpower.”
After takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate, Dobbins insisted this was the moment for renewed engagement in Afghanistan. Isolation, he said, may seem more appealing to US officials because it requires “no decisions, no resources and no political exposure.”
“But it never works,” Dobbins said. “In the history of foreign affairs, as far I know, it has never produced the desired results.”
Muttaqi meets UK’s Chargé d’Affaires, discusses need for consular services
The British Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan Robert Dixon met with the acting minister of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate during a trip to Kabul on Wednesday where they discussed the issue of consular services.
According to a statement, the IEA asked Dixon to allow the IEA to take charge of consular services in the UK.
The two sides also discussed strengthening security and stability, investment opportunities, health and education, and improving relations between the two nations, the ministry tweeted.
“Britain should engage with Kabul with confidence and courage,” said Zia Ahmad Takal, deputy spokesman for the foreign ministry.
Takal quoted Muttaqi as saying: “The approach towards the Islamic Emirate should not be based on media reports, but should be based on mutual respect, and should be chosen realistically and truly.”
After the political developments in the country in August 2021, the British embassy in Kabul was closed and the mission was moved to Doha at the level of chargé d’affaires for Afghanistan.
Currently, Britain does not recognize the IEA government, and the ambassador and staff at the Afghan embassy in London were appointed under the previous government.
UK special forces investigated over Afghan war crimes
UK Special Forces are at the heart of an investigation into war crimes, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed for the first time on Wednesday.
This marks a significant shift from the MoD’s previous efforts to keep details of Special Forces’ alleged involvement in Afghanistan war crimes confidential.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace publicly acknowledged the Special Forces’ involvement in the inquiry in a pre-hearing statement for the Independent Inquiry.
He said this revelation only pertains to the exceptional context of this inquiry and should not be construed as a change in the government’s policy on commenting about UK Special Forces’ deployments or activities.
The ministry had previously tried to withhold from the public any evidence or documentation that may affirm or deny the alleged involvement of UK Special Forces in the operations under investigation.
However, less than 48 hours before presenting their argument before Lord Justice Haddon-Cave, the inquiry’s chair, the revelation was made.
AOAV, in combination with the BBC, exposed evidence pointing towards a single SAS unit operating in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011, which is believed to have killed 54 people under dubious circumstances.
More investigations by the BBC revealed other instances believed to have involved special forces.
A judgment on the matter is expected later this month, and the hearing is ongoing.
