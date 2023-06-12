Regional
Kazakhstan declares national mourning for wildfire victims June 12
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 a day of national mourning for people who died in a forest fire in Abai region, akipress reported.
“I declare this Monday a day of national mourning. We will mourn together with you, remembering the names of those who died. I urge you to stay strong and stay calm,” Tokayev said at a meeting with families of the victims as he arrived in Abai.
Tokayev expressed condolences to the families of the late forestry workers and stressed that this is “a great tragedy for all our people.”
A natural fire in Abai region in eastern Kazakhstan began on June 8. Its area is 60,000 hectares. More than 1,000 people and 252 units of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.
According to akipress Tokayev replaced the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations against the backdrop of the fires. 14 people died as a result of a fire, and five of them were identified.
Herat
300 street children in Herat included in vocational programs during this year: officials
The Department of Labor and Social Affairs in Herat says it rounds up more than 2,000 street children every year and includes them in technical and vocational training programs.
According to the department officials, about 300 of these children were included into technical and vocational programs in the first few months of this year.
“During this year, we surveyed about 500 street children, 300 of them were included in technical and vocational programs,” said Abdullah Suri, deputy head of the Labor and Social Affairs Department in Herat.
Meanwhile, a charity foundation named “Atefi” in Herat province has recently provided the opportunity of technical and vocational training programs to 100 orphans and poor children who will be taught tailoring skills, how to repair phones and other professions in the next six months.
The foundation’s authorities say their goal is to create job opportunities for orphaned children.
During this year, 200 of these children have been covered by technical and vocational programs, the foundation’s officials said.
“One hundred orphaned and needy young children from different areas of Herat city were surveyed and today, Inshallah, their educational workshop, which includes sewing, phone repairing and embroidering bags, will be inaugurated by the elders of Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Zahir Irshad, the foundation’s head.
Experts however believe that in the current situation there is a need to provide more educational opportunities for these children and the government is obliged to take care of these children along with their families with the cooperation of the helping institutions.
Regional
China, Russia launch joint air patrol, alarms South Korea
China and Russia conducted a joint air patrol on Tuesday over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea for a sixth time since 2019, prompting neighboring South Korea and Japan to scramble fighter jets.
China’s defense ministry said the patrol was part of the two militaries’ annual cooperation plan. South Korea scrambled fighter jets, according to its military, after four Russian and four Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense zone in the south and east of the Korean peninsula, Reuters reported.
Japan’s military said it had scrambled fighter jets after verifying that two Russian bombers had joined two Chinese bombers over the Sea of Japan and flown together as far as the East China Sea, where they were joined by two Chinese fighter planes.
In China’s last joint aerial patrol with Russia in November, South Korea also scrambled fighter jets after Chinese H-6K bombers and Russian TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets entered its Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ).
Japan similarly scrambled jets when Chinese bombers and two Russian drones flew into the Sea of Japan.
An air defense zone is an area where countries demand that foreign aircraft take special steps to identify themselves. Unlike a country’s airspace – the air above its territory and territorial waters – there are no international rules governing air defense zones.
The joint aerial patrols, which began before Russia sent its troops in Ukraine and Beijing and Moscow declared their “no-limits” partnership, are a result of long expanding bilateral ties built partly on a mutual sense of threat from the United States and other military alliances.
In their May 2022 patrols, Chinese and Russian warplanes neared Japan’s airspace as Tokyo hosted a Quad summit with the leaders of the United States, India and Australia, alarming Japan even though China said the flights were not directed at third parties.
China’s increasing military assertiveness in the region has coincided with an increase in military maneuvers and drills by the United States and its allies in the region.
Since last week, the coast guard of the United States, Japan and the Philippines have held their first trilateral naval exercise in the South China Sea.
The White House said on Monday that recent encounters between U.S. and Chinese forces in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea reflect a growing aggressiveness by Beijing’s military that raises the risk of an error in which “somebody gets hurt.”
Over the weekend, a Chinese warship came within 137 meters of a U.S. destroyer while the U.S. and Canadian navies were conducting a joint exercise in the sensitive Taiwan Strait, prompting complaints about the safety of the maneuver.
Shortly before that, a video showed a Chinese fighter jet passing in front of a U.S. plane’s nose with the cockpit of the RC-135 shaking in the turbulence caused by the flight.
“U.S. military ships and aircraft have traveled thousands of miles to provoke China at its doorstep,” China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a regular news conference on Tuesday.
“Insisting on conducting close reconnaissance and flexing its muscles near China’s territorial waters and airspace is not safeguarding freedom of navigation, but promoting of navigation hegemony and is a blatant military provocation,” he said.
Regional
Pakistan’s embattled Imran Khan faces blackout on local media
Coverage of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has disappeared from all mainstream news channels in the country after the media regulator asked networks to block out people involved in rioting last month, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.
A directive, seen by Reuters, was put out by the regulator last week referring to violent protests in Pakistan last month following Khan’s brief arrest that saw military installations ransacked, allegedly by the former prime minister’s supporters.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) asked television licensees to ensure that “hate mongers, rioters, their facilitators and perpetrators” are “completely screened out from media”. It did not refer directly to Khan.
However, coverage of the former prime minister – Pakistan’s most popular leader according to polls – has disappeared to the extent that his name and image are not being aired. His mention has also disappeared from news websites.
PEMRA officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment and queries on whether the directives pertained to Khan, and if the directive was meant to be an all-encompassing ban.
Khan has long been the most televised politician in Pakistan, with his speeches and gatherings getting wall-to-wall coverage and widespread viewership.
The ban comes amidst a wider crackdown on Khan and his party that has seen dozens of his party members and thousands of his supporters arrested, which, he says, is being done by the country’s powerful military.
The military has not responded to a request for comment on that allegation by Khan. It has previously denied orchestrating his removal from power in a parliamentary vote last year.
Khan himself was arrested on charges of graft but released two days later after courts deemed the manner of his detention illegal. He remains out on bail, but faces dozens of cases.
In an interview, Khan said that the incidents of violence were used as a “pretext” for a “blanket ban” on him and his party.
“We cannot be mentioned on television,” said Khan, who now regularly speaks through his party’s YouTube channel.
Senior officials of four major news channels did not respond to requests for comment.
Even ARY News, considered a pro-Khan channel by the former prime minister’s political opponents, had no mention of Khan on Monday, despite his standoff with the military dominating headlines globally for weeks.
“The reports of blocking all news related to Imran Khan is the latest in a series of disturbing steps that authorities have taken to crack down on the opposition,” Dinushika Dissanayake, Deputy Director South Asia at Amnesty International, said in a statement.
