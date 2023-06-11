Connect with us

Herat

300 street children in Herat included in vocational programs during this year: officials

Published

5 hours ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2023)

The Department of Labor and Social Affairs in Herat says it rounds up more than 2,000 street children every year and includes them in technical and vocational training programs.

According to the department officials, about 300 of these children were included into technical and vocational programs in the first few months of this year.

“During this year, we surveyed about 500 street children, 300 of them were included in technical and vocational programs,” said Abdullah Suri, deputy head of the Labor and Social Affairs Department in Herat.

Meanwhile, a charity foundation named “Atefi” in Herat province has recently provided the opportunity of technical and vocational training programs to 100 orphans and poor children who will be taught tailoring skills, how to repair phones and other professions in the next six months.

The foundation’s authorities say their goal is to create job opportunities for orphaned children.

During this year, 200 of these children have been covered by technical and vocational programs, the foundation’s officials said.

“One hundred orphaned and needy young children from different areas of Herat city were surveyed and today, Inshallah, their educational workshop, which includes sewing, phone repairing and embroidering bags, will be inaugurated by the elders of Islamic Emirate,” said Abdul Zahir Irshad, the foundation’s head.

Experts however believe that in the current situation there is a need to provide more educational opportunities for these children and the government is obliged to take care of these children along with their families with the cooperation of the helping institutions.

Business

Over 3,600 boxes of silkworms distributed to Herat farmers this year

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 29, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 29, 2023)

Herat Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock says more than 3,500 boxes of silkworms have been distributed to farmers this year in Zinda Jan, Injil, Guzara and Pashtun Zarghun districts of the province.

This directorate has said that 80 percent of silk work is done in Zinda Jan district.

“We were able to grow about 3,600 boxes with the help of institutions, about 80 percent of which we have grown in Zinda Jan district,” said Khalil Ahmad, general director of Herat agriculture directorate.

“About 20 percent of silkworms have been grown in Injil, Guzara and Pashtun Zarghun districts, which has had good results and the financial status of the farmers has improved.”

The local officials said most work in the silk industry is done by women.

“Almost 60 percent of the silk industry is done by women,” said Ahmad Shah Qawami, head of the silk workers’ union for Zinda Jan district.

This year, the families who are engaged in raising silkworms hope to have good production, now that the silk season is over and many are working to separate the silk thread.

However, the farmers are not satisfied with this year’s market conditions.

“The silk market is weak this year, it was good last year, it was very advanced,” said a silk worker.

The silk industry in Herat has a history dating back 600 years, and many families have preserved this ancient profession.

Silkworms usually feed on the leaves of mulberry trees, which grow in these regions. The industry also provides a livelihood to hundreds of men and women in the area.

Herat

Jobs to be created for 500 recovered addicts in Herat: officials

Published

4 weeks ago

on

May 17, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2023)

Herat provincial officials say that 500 drug addicts who have recently recovered in this province will be provided with job opportunities.

The officials of the counter-narcotics department in Herat said that an agreement has been signed with salt and coal mining companies to employ hundreds of recovered drug addicts in the province.

Currently, almost 300 addicts who have recovered in the last four months are working in the salt mine of Ghurian district of Herat.

These addicts were under treatment for four to five months, officials said.

According to the officials, since the beginning of the program to create work opportunities for drug addicts, 291 people have been included in the work schemes.

“The people we transfer will have every means of facilities,” said Nasir Omid, head of a salt mining company in Herat.

Drug addicts were rounded up in Herat in winter and housed in treatment facilities.

“Around five thousand drug addicts were rounded up and taken to addiction treatment centers,” local officials said.

Herat

IEA confirms death of five MoD employees in Herat attack

Published

8 months ago

on

October 27, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2022)

The Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) confirmed Thursday that five employees of the 207th Al-Farooq Corps in Herat were killed in an attack.

The ministry said that the employees were killed and several others were injured as a result of an attack by unknown gunmen who targeted a Coaster mini bus carrying medical personnel from the Corps.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

On Thursday morning, local sources said that armed men attacked the vehicle carrying the employees of Al-Farooq military corps from inside a rickshaw in Joy Injil area of Herat city.

The IEA’s Ministry of Defense has said that the enemy cannot “weaken the determination of defense employees and personnel” by launching such attacks. The ministry has said that it will suppress the enemies.

