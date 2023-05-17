Jobs to be created for 500 recovered addicts in Herat: officials

(Last Updated On: May 17, 2023)

Herat provincial officials say that 500 drug addicts who have recently recovered in this province will be provided with job opportunities.

The officials of the counter-narcotics department in Herat said that an agreement has been signed with salt and coal mining companies to employ hundreds of recovered drug addicts in the province.

Currently, almost 300 addicts who have recovered in the last four months are working in the salt mine of Ghurian district of Herat.

These addicts were under treatment for four to five months, officials said.

According to the officials, since the beginning of the program to create work opportunities for drug addicts, 291 people have been included in the work schemes.

“The people we transfer will have every means of facilities,” said Nasir Omid, head of a salt mining company in Herat.

Drug addicts were rounded up in Herat in winter and housed in treatment facilities.

“Around five thousand drug addicts were rounded up and taken to addiction treatment centers,” local officials said.